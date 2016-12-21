Slidell ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, December 21, 2016

SLIDELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Bernardo Zepeda
GRADE: 2nd
PARENTS: Bernardo and Maria Zepeda
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math, because we get to learn! I learned how to subtract.
ACTIVITIES: Playing tag and running around outside. Hide-and-seek with my brother and cousin.
“Bernardo always tries his best and is a good friend, teammate and classroom helper. He comes to class prepared and always has his homework.” – Ashley Fulfer, homeroom teacher
SLIDELL JUNIOR HIGH
Maddie Meyer
GRADE: 8th
ACTIVITIES: Competitive cheer, basketball, One Act Play, UIL, cross country, track
“Maddie has a contagious personality and spirit. She participates in basketball, cross country, track, UIL and One Act Play. She recently received Best Actress at our District One Act Play competition, as well as numerous medals for UIL. Maddie is a positive role model who we are proud to have represent our Greyhound team!” – Principal Taylor Williams
SLIDELL HIGH SCHOOL
Kayson Roof
GRADE: 12th
ACTIVITIES: Basketball, cross country, UIL, OAP and track
“Kayson gives 100 percent in all that she does. She currently juggles basketball and multiple UIL events, while also maintaining her grades in her advanced and college level courses. Kayson sets a positive example for other students through her leadership and positive attitude. We are so thankful to have Kayson represent us as a Slidell Lady Hound!” – Principal Taylor Williams