Slidell ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, December 21, 2016

SLIDELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Bernardo Zepeda

GRADE: 2nd

PARENTS: Bernardo and Maria Zepeda

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math, because we get to learn! I learned how to subtract.

ACTIVITIES: Playing tag and running around outside. Hide-and-seek with my brother and cousin.

“Bernardo always tries his best and is a good friend, teammate and classroom helper. He comes to class prepared and always has his homework.” – Ashley Fulfer, homeroom teacher

SLIDELL JUNIOR HIGH

Maddie Meyer

GRADE: 8th

ACTIVITIES: Competitive cheer, basketball, One Act Play, UIL, cross country, track

“Maddie has a contagious personality and spirit. She participates in basketball, cross country, track, UIL and One Act Play. She recently received Best Actress at our District One Act Play competition, as well as numerous medals for UIL. Maddie is a positive role model who we are proud to have represent our Greyhound team!” – Principal Taylor Williams

SLIDELL HIGH SCHOOL

Kayson Roof

GRADE: 12th

ACTIVITIES: Basketball, cross country, UIL, OAP and track

“Kayson gives 100 percent in all that she does. She currently juggles basketball and multiple UIL events, while also maintaining her grades in her advanced and college level courses. Kayson sets a positive example for other students through her leadership and positive attitude. We are so thankful to have Kayson represent us as a Slidell Lady Hound!” – Principal Taylor Williams