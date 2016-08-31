Slidell ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Slidell Junior High
KRISTAL GLADDEN
GRADE: 7th
PARENTS: Troy Gladden and Carey Williams
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math
ACTIVITIES: Running cross country and track, doing advanced math work and reading
“Kristal displays exceptional behavior, manners and work ethic. She currently runs cross country and plans to participate in other sports as well. Kristal takes pride in her work and is always up for a challenge. We are very fortunate to have Kristal as part of our Greyhound team!” – Principal Taylor Williams
Slidell High School
DILLON FORTUNE
GRADE: 11th
PARENTS: Eric and Cassandra Fortune
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Physics
ACTIVITIES: Cross country, track and motorcross
“Dillon is a dedicated student and athlete. He participates in cross country and track, giving 100 percent in all that he does. Dillon sets a positive example for other students through his leadership and positive attitude.” – Principal Taylor Williams