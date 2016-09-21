Service intertwined with spirit; Food drive encourages competition, community service

In a week full of school spirit, there’s a bigger lesson to be learned.

As the Battle of Big Sandy draws near, rivals Bridgeport and Decatur compete not just on the football field but also in community service. Every year, the two districts bring in thousands of cans of food for the annual Battle of Big Sandy food drive.

Last year the rivals gathered 35,000 pounds of food combined to give to Wise Area Relief Mission in Decatur. Decatur brought more pounds and edged Bridgeport out for the prize.

As the 2016 food drive wraps up this week, Bridgeport students hope for a different outcome at this Friday’s game.

“I want to win the contest!” second grader Isacc Patterson said.

But the kids know it’s not all about winning. Teachers have carefully explained to them that this food drive helps people close to home, people in need.

Emily Ince, a second grader, brought four cans for the drive. Ince even gave one can of food that she had wanted to try for herself, deciding that someone else might need it more.

“I want to help the community,” she said. But also, of course, she “wanted to get the trophy for Bridgeport.”

Kim Farrow, Bridgeport Elementary School’s assistant principal, said the students in all grades at BES have discussed community service in their social studies lessons this week as part of the Battle of the Big Sandy food drive.

“It’s building the capacity of our students for paying it forward,” Farrow said.

BATTLE OF THE BIG SANDY FOOD DRIVE WINNERS