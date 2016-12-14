Sent to the principal’s office; 2 elementary students serve as administrators for a day

If you walked into the administrative offices of Paradise Elementary last week, you would have seen two small girls sitting behind the principals’ desks.

Braylea Dunlap, a first grader, was appointed principal for the morning last Wednesday, and third grader Hallie Nelson served as assistant principal for the morning Thursday. The girls’ parents bought the opportunity for the kids to play administrators at the PTO’s Fall Festival silent auction.

Nelson wants to work in a school when she grows up, so she really wanted to be assistant principal for the morning.

“I’ve always wanted to see what it would be like doing that job,” Nelson said.

She worked with the elementary school’s real assistant principal, Josh Rutledge. Together they watched over the security cameras, helped line up kids for the band concert and entered the teacher’s ugly Christmas sweater drawing contest.

After playing administrator for the morning, Nelson felt even more convinced that she wants to be a principal someday.

“It would be a cool experience,” she said. “I think working with the kids would be cool.”

Nelson said if she had the powers of a principal, the first thing she would do is add an art class at Paradise Elementary.

During Dunlap’s morning as unofficial principal, she helped grown-up principal Robyn Gibson with classroom walk-throughs, announcements, sorting papers and lunchroom duty.

Dunlap said the job was harder than she thought it would be.

“I thought you just sit in the office and see if there are kids who need anything,” she said.

Gibson showed her what a principal’s duties actually are.

“She wasn’t scared at all,” Gibson said. “She just jumped right in.”

Before her brief tenure ended, Dunlap wrote a letter to Superintendent Mac Edwards, requesting he give all the elementary school teachers a raise because they work so hard and do such a good job. Edwards responded to her letter.

“He said he couldn’t agree more,” Dunlap said.

And what would Dunlap do if she were actually principal, besides giving all the teachers a raise?

“I would see if there were any kids who needed a spanking,” she said.