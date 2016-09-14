Program offers expanded college hours

Boyd ISD has partnered with The University of Texas at Austin to give high school students a free chance to experience college in their own classroom.

High School Principal Barbara Stice said the State of Texas’ On-Ramps program partnered within the schools, allowing eligible students to simultaneously enroll in a high school and college course, with UT professors offering grades and feedback, alongside each class’ regular instructor.

The district currently offers three dual enrollment classes with two others planned for next year. The program is offered free to the district and students. Courses have several prerequisites, including upperclassman status and a teacher recommendation.

“We needed something that’s closer related to college readiness,” Stice said. “Our teacher delivers the instruction, and then the teacher at UT Austin gives them a college grade for the work they do and then they get a high school grade for the work they do.”

Courses are taught in a college format, English teacher Chris Nason said, with students assuming greater responsibility for their own work.

“It’s a different mindset in that students are having to think for themselves,” he said. “They’re writing for themselves. It’s not necessarily easy for them to make the transition from a high school class where you’re given multiple opportunities to a college-based class where it’s one shot or you’re out.”

Stice said Nason and two other Boyd teachers took part in a two-week summer training session to prepare for the rigors of teaching a college course.

“They learn how to take the high school coursework and the college coursework and they marry them,” she said. “Then throughout the year, they talk just about every day with the professor.”

While students in each course can expect a workload more intensive than a regular high school class, Stice said the program offers an out if the assignments start to pile up.

“If your grade is below a certain point near the end of the semester, you stay in the high school course and continue to get the college readiness in the course but you don’t have to take the grade for college credit.

“Basically it’s the college experience with a safety net. The safety net is you’re still going to get your high school credit,” she said. “You’re not taking the class for no reason, but we’re going to make sure it doesn’t hurt you if you’re not ready for college.”