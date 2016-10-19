Paradise ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, October 19, 2016

PARADISE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Lucas Stockton

GRADE: 3rd

PARENTS: James and Marissa Stockton

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Writing (and sometimes science)

ACTIVITIES: Playing video games or drawing

“Lucas always has an optimistic attitude. He brings joy to any classroom. He is always a great Panther!” – Principal Robyn Gibson

PARADISE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Sarah Gonzales

GRADE: 4th

PARENTS: Russell and Colleen Gonzales

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

HOBBIES OR EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES: Playing soccer and drawing

“Sarah is a kind, thoughtful and hard-working student who gives 100 percent daily. Her caring attitude toward her classmates, combined with her willingness to learn and grow, make Sarah a wonderful example to others. She is a joy to have in class.” – Teachers Kate Cowling and Jana Worley

PARADISE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Jana Messenger

GRADE: 8th

PARENTS: Jodi and Jonny Messenger

FAVORITE SUBJECT: English

ACTIVITIES: Running, cross country, basketball, track, volleyball, band, FCA, NJHS officer

“Jana is a very responsible, hard-working and disciplined student-athlete. She leads by example in the classroom and in athletics. She encourages her teammates and always has a positive attitude. She is a standout in cross country and trains year-round. She hopes to become a state cross country contender in high school.” – Counselor Johna Ford

PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL

Austin Medlin

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Case and Gaylyn Medlin

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Math and science – “My amazing teachers make those classes even better.”

ACTIVITIES: Paradise UIL and One Act Play. He competed in number sense, calculator applications and extemporaneous persuasive speaking for UIL.

“Austin is a great asset to Paradise High School. He is a well-mannered student who always strives to be the best. He is one of the most mature, dependable students I have had the pleasure of having in class. He will go on to tremendous success.” – Coach Jonathan Ryle