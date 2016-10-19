Paradise ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, October 19, 2016

PARADISE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Lucas Stockton
GRADE: 3rd
PARENTS: James and Marissa Stockton
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Writing (and sometimes science)
ACTIVITIES: Playing video games or drawing
“Lucas always has an optimistic attitude. He brings joy to any classroom. He is always a great Panther!” – Principal Robyn Gibson
PARADISE INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL
Sarah Gonzales
GRADE: 4th
PARENTS: Russell and Colleen Gonzales
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading
HOBBIES OR EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES: Playing soccer and drawing
“Sarah is a kind, thoughtful and hard-working student who gives 100 percent daily. Her caring attitude toward her classmates, combined with her willingness to learn and grow, make Sarah a wonderful example to others. She is a joy to have in class.” – Teachers Kate Cowling and Jana Worley
PARADISE JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Jana Messenger
GRADE: 8th
PARENTS: Jodi and Jonny Messenger
FAVORITE SUBJECT: English
ACTIVITIES: Running, cross country, basketball, track, volleyball, band, FCA, NJHS officer
“Jana is a very responsible, hard-working and disciplined student-athlete. She leads by example in the classroom and in athletics. She encourages her teammates and always has a positive attitude. She is a standout in cross country and trains year-round. She hopes to become a state cross country contender in high school.” – Counselor Johna Ford
PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL
Austin Medlin
GRADE: 12th
PARENTS: Case and Gaylyn Medlin
FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Math and science – “My amazing teachers make those classes even better.”
ACTIVITIES: Paradise UIL and One Act Play. He competed in number sense, calculator applications and extemporaneous persuasive speaking for UIL.
“Austin is a great asset to Paradise High School. He is a well-mannered student who always strives to be the best. He is one of the most mature, dependable students I have had the pleasure of having in class. He will go on to tremendous success.” – Coach Jonathan Ryle