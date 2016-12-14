Paradise ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, December 14, 2016

PARADISE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Laine Webb
GRADE: 1st
PARENT: Lindsey Webb
FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Math and science
ACTIVITIES: Playing on the jungle gym, playing soccer
“Laine is an outstanding character all the time. He has perseverance for daily life. He always has a positive outlook on the day.” – Principal Robyn Gibson
PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL
Karina Rodriguez
GRADE: 12th
PARENTS: Altagracia and Antonio Rodriguez
FAVORITE SUBJECT: English
ACTIVITIES: Dance team, National Honor Society, drawing, spending time with family and friends, National Honor Society for Scholars, Sunday school teacher. Karina plans to go to Texas Tech to major in interior design with a minor in architecture. She also plans on getting her business degree.
“Karina always has an excellent attitude and works hard in class. She takes pride in her work whether in the classroom or on the drill team.” – Denver McMurry, science teacher