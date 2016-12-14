Paradise ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, December 14, 2016

PARADISE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Laine Webb

GRADE: 1st

PARENT: Lindsey Webb

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Math and science

ACTIVITIES: Playing on the jungle gym, playing soccer

“Laine is an outstanding character all the time. He has perseverance for daily life. He always has a positive outlook on the day.” – Principal Robyn Gibson

PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL

Karina Rodriguez

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Altagracia and Antonio Rodriguez

FAVORITE SUBJECT: English

ACTIVITIES: Dance team, National Honor Society, drawing, spending time with family and friends, National Honor Society for Scholars, Sunday school teacher. Karina plans to go to Texas Tech to major in interior design with a minor in architecture. She also plans on getting her business degree.

“Karina always has an excellent attitude and works hard in class. She takes pride in her work whether in the classroom or on the drill team.” – Denver McMurry, science teacher