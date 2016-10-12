Northwest ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, October 12, 2016

PRAIRIE VIEW ELEMENTARY

Shelbie Donaldson

GRADE: 2nd

PARENTS: Don and Ryanne Donaldson

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Gymnastics and volleyball

“Shelbie is a leader in and out of the classroom. She started a club this year. The purpose of the “Color the School” club is to create visuals that are positive for our school environment. Shelbie excels in academics as well. She is proactive in making sure she is a well-rounded student.” – Principal Yolanda Wallace

SEVEN HILLS ELEMENTARY

Levi Wheeler

GRADE: 2nd

PARENTS: Kellie and Matthew Wheeler

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science and nature

ACTIVITIES: Drawing and playing with toys – his favorite are his Pokemon cards.

“Levi is a Star Leader at Seven Hills Elementary, A Leader in Me School. Seven Hills students have been learning about the 7 Habits and the qualities of a good leader this six weeks, and Levi models these daily! He is proactive as he always enters the classroom with a good attitude and a smile on his face. He begins with the end in mind as he makes a positive impact on everyone he meets. He encourages and inspires his classmates to reach their goals. He synergizes with peers to find win-win solutions at recess. This leader listens to his classmates and makes sure everyone has an opportunity to participate in group activities. He puts first things first in the classroom and works hard to reach and exceed his goals.” – Principal Kim Blackburn

CHISHOLM TRAIL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Jaryn Poynter

GRADE: 8th

PARENTS: Chad and Sara Poynter

FAVORITE SUBJECT: History

ACTIVITIES: Baseball, basketball, family, friends, driving his golf cart

“Jaryn is always happy, courteous, respectful, hardworking and a pleasure to be around. He makes everyone’s day better because he is in it. Lori Thompson, history teacher, says he is the perfect child – amazing. He helped take care of kids for parent/teacher conferences for National Junior Honor Society.” – Principal Justin Vercher

NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

Jarred O’Connor

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Randy and Angie O’Connor

FAVORITE SUBJECT: English

ACTIVITIES: Cross country, track, student body president, Peer Assistant Leadership Student

“Jarred is a vital part of our senior class and entire student body. He leads by example in work ethic, involvement and spirit. We are lucky to have him as a Texan.” – Principal Jason Childress