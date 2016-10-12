Northwest ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, October 12, 2016

PRAIRIE VIEW ELEMENTARY
Shelbie Donaldson
GRADE: 2nd
PARENTS: Don and Ryanne Donaldson
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Gymnastics and volleyball
“Shelbie is a leader in and out of the classroom. She started a club this year. The purpose of the “Color the School” club is to create visuals that are positive for our school environment. Shelbie excels in academics as well. She is proactive in making sure she is a well-rounded student.” – Principal Yolanda Wallace
SEVEN HILLS ELEMENTARY
Levi Wheeler
GRADE: 2nd
PARENTS: Kellie and Matthew Wheeler
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science and nature
ACTIVITIES: Drawing and playing with toys – his favorite are his Pokemon cards.
“Levi is a Star Leader at Seven Hills Elementary, A Leader in Me School. Seven Hills students have been learning about the 7 Habits and the qualities of a good leader this six weeks, and Levi models these daily! He is proactive as he always enters the classroom with a good attitude and a smile on his face. He begins with the end in mind as he makes a positive impact on everyone he meets. He encourages and inspires his classmates to reach their goals. He synergizes with peers to find win-win solutions at recess. This leader listens to his classmates and makes sure everyone has an opportunity to participate in group activities. He puts first things first in the classroom and works hard to reach and exceed his goals.” – Principal Kim Blackburn
CHISHOLM TRAIL MIDDLE SCHOOL
Jaryn Poynter
GRADE: 8th
PARENTS: Chad and Sara Poynter
FAVORITE SUBJECT: History
ACTIVITIES: Baseball, basketball, family, friends, driving his golf cart
“Jaryn is always happy, courteous, respectful, hardworking and a pleasure to be around. He makes everyone’s day better because he is in it. Lori Thompson, history teacher, says he is the perfect child – amazing. He helped take care of kids for parent/teacher conferences for National Junior Honor Society.” – Principal Justin Vercher
NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL
Jarred O’Connor
GRADE: 12th
PARENTS: Randy and Angie O’Connor
FAVORITE SUBJECT: English
ACTIVITIES: Cross country, track, student body president, Peer Assistant Leadership Student
“Jarred is a vital part of our senior class and entire student body. He leads by example in work ethic, involvement and spirit. We are lucky to have him as a Texan.” – Principal Jason Childress