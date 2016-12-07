Northwest ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, December 7, 2016

PRAIRIE VIEW ELEMENTARY

Darren Boyd

Grade: 5th

PARENTS: Ashley Boyd and Harold Johnson

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: “I like all sports, and in my free time, I study. When everything is done, I like to play video games, like every other kid. I like to play with my brothers, too.”

“Darren consistently models the traits of a leader. He is a driven, unique and creative learner. He works hard and succeeds academically and is a model student socially. Darren is respectful, thoughtful and helpful to others. In fact, Darren’s character has earned him a position on the Prairie View Elementary inaugural Light House Team, on which he will represent the student body proudly. Darren’s self-motivation perfectly balances his heart of gold!” – Principal Yolanda Wallace

SEVEN HILLS ELEMENTARY

Sophia Coleman

GRADE: 1st

PARENTS: John and Shuko Coleman

FAVORITE SUBJECT: “I love to read chapter books like ‘Charlotte’s Web.'”

ACTIVITIES: “I like to play with my sister and practice my gymnastics.”

“Sophia is a proactive leader. Each day she takes the initiative in helping to ensure that her classroom is organized and ready for the next school day, as part of her classroom leadership job. She has inspired others to do the same. She values the concept that together is better. When synergizing with a group, she listens to her team members and works with them to include their contributions along with her own. It is an honor to recognize Sophia in Student Spotlight.” – Principal Kim Blackburn

CHISHOLM TRAIL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Kegan Magee

GRADE: 8th

PARENTS: Odell and Adrean Magee

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies

ACTIVITIES: Vice president of NJHS and member of the “A” football and basketball teams

“We are very proud of Kegan. He is an outstanding student athlete in every sense of the word. He works hard both on and off the field or court of play, keeping his grades up and making good choices. Kegan serves as a positive role model for all of those around him. He always does a great job giving his very best effort and having a great attitude each and every day at Chisholm Trail Middle School. We know that with his character, talent and work ethic that Kegan is destined for a very bright future.” – Principal Justin Vercher

NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

Jonathan Sneed

GRADE: 11th

PARENTS: Jason and Amberly Sneed

FAVORITE SUBJECT: AP music theory

ACTIVITIES: “I am part of choir, three different ensembles, theatre and love to play bizarre instruments.”

“Jonathan is a wonderful, hardworking student. He works hard to be involved in as much that NHS offers as possible and still keeps his grades up. His joy is infectious, and he is a positive promoter of Northwest High School and all of our clubs and organizations, whether he is directly involved in them or not.” – Principal Jason Childress