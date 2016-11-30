Next stop, Creation Station; School provides space for kids to work on problem-solving skills

Decatur’s Rann Elementary has a new way to help students develop thinking skills and problem-solving abilities.

And they are learning from each other.

The school is using Creation Station with all grade levels. The Creation Station is a room off the library filled with different activity bins and tables where students work in groups to solve a problem or complete a task.

While some of the projects at the lower grade levels are more structured, older students are able to take their project as far as their mind allows.

Either way, the projects are designed to tap into the creative minds of students.

For instance, one group might be instructed to build a bridge out of limited materials such as spaghetti pasta and marshmallows. They don’t follow any instructions, but rather come up with their own ideas as a team to complete the project.

Other projects might include coming up with presentations.

Fourth grade teacher Jennie Fitzgerald said a majority of her class wanted to discuss getting a class pet with Principal Melonie Christian, so she suggested her students create their proposal in the Creation Station.

They created a petition, wrote a formal letter to the principal and created a chart showing what the project would teach them and how it would benefit the class. They also explained the work it would take, including caring for the pet outside of the classroom and even how they could earn the money needed to purchase everything it would take to have the pet.

At other times, her students might have their own projects they want to work on and might even bring items from home to complete a craft project.

“It’s the freedom of it,” Fitzgerald said. “They aren’t being told what they have to work on. They aren’t being told to do it like this or do it like that. They get to do it completely on their own.”

Assistant Principal Kaci Cook said she has seen students who have blossomed by using the Creation Station. She mentioned one student who would often sit in class and not want to do his work or participate, but that changed in the Creation Station.

“He took one of those robotics kits, and he just soared,” Cook said. “He was leading his table, and in just a 45-minute time period he was almost completely finished with that kit. So when you take some kids out of the classroom and you put them in a different space and just let them tinker, they really thrive. It was neat to see him be the leader, just seeing his confidence and how excited he was.”

In addition to helping students think critically and solve problems, students also gain valuable lessons in teamwork.

“These little guys are learning at a very early age how to work together and communicate and all those skills you need in the real world that don’t necessarily get explicitly taught,” Cook said.

Students continue to learn, even after the project is finished. Second grade teacher Jami Leonard pointed to a student’s notebook containing notes and drawings from a recently completed project.

“When we come back to class, they reflect on what their problem was or what difficulties they came across when doing it,” she said.

Fitzgerald said her students look forward to their regular visits to the Creation Station.

“That is a sacred hour of their time, of their interest,” she said. “They get to do what they want. This is their golden hour, and they know what they want to do.”