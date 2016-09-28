Middle school earns TEA distinctions

Chico Middle School was the only campus in Wise County and one of 400 in the state to earn all possible Texas Education Agency distinction designations in 2016.

The TEA Sept. 14 announced districts and campuses receiving the seven designations based on 2016 STAAR test scores.

High school and middle school principal Randy Brawner said the news came as a surprise to most in the district. The school’s lowest scoring subject, math, was made known first. However, it was followed by the highest – English.

“We ended up being first or second in the county in almost every category,” Brawner said. “Lisa [McDaniel]’s English class had a 100 percent pass rate.”

McDaniel said while her class performed incredibly well, that experience isn’t unique. Many teachers across the school had or were close to a universal pass rate. Throughout the year, teachers help each other keep students on top of their lessons.

“We have small class sizes,” she said, “so it’s easy to diagnose and meet their individual needs. We have lots of help up and down the hall. They’re in tutorials when they need to be.”

In her first year working with both the middle and high schools, Dean of Students Karen Woodruff said she’s seen that devotion from the staff every day.

“They’re here working with kids at 7:30,” she said. “They know every kid that’s walking the halls. They know what class they’re struggling in. They know what they need to do to help them, and when we have teachers that can’t be here at 7:30, somebody else is taking their kids in because they know they’re struggling over there and they’re working with them. It’s one of the hardest working groups I’ve ever seen.”

Woodruff said test writers have made the exams more difficult each year, making the students’ accomplishment even more significant.

“Every year they raise the bar a little bit for kids,” she said. “They’re forcing them to think more. Instead of just saying, ‘you’ve met the minimum requirements for sixth grade,’ they want to know you’re ready for seventh grade.”

Because the designations are based on factors including overall improvement, Woodruff said the school’s high scores may actually make it difficult to repeat the feat in 2017.

“Now the bar is set super high for us because the score is so good,” she said. “We didn’t leave ourselves a lot of room to progress. It’s a nice problem to have, but that’s one of the things they measure.”

The designation categories are academic achievement in each subject – English language arts/reading, mathematics, science and social studies – and top 25 percent status in student progress, closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness. Campuses are grouped with 40 others across the state that share similar size, demographics and socioeconomic status. To earn a distinction, a campus must score among the top 10 percent in their group.

McDaniel said while standardized tests come into play mid-spring, she’s tried to focus more on teaching to a student’s potential than the test.

“That last month before the test [Brawner] walked in my door, and I said, ‘You’re going to see STAAR flying out of this room for a couple weeks and then I’m going to be right back to normal,'” she said. “It’s a paper test. If they don’t know scantrons or if they don’t know the procedure, then they won’t perform well. But for the most part, we teach the way we know how to teach.”

Middle school history teacher Donny Vernon agreed.

“I do emphasize certain points,” he said. “If I know there’s going to be certain items on the test, I’ll make sure I emphasize it to make sure the kids understand the meaning behind it.

“But I teach history. History doesn’t change,” he said. “It’s been the same since it happened. I teach it the way it happened. I teach it the same every year. If I do my job, they should do well on the tests. It’s as simple as that.”