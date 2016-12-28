Learning to give; Students create charitable organizations

Alvord Middle School gifted and talented students took some of the first steps toward creating their own charitable organizations earlier this month.

Students in the program, led by teachers Kaysi Hamilton and Lisa Watkins, rang bells to raise money for the Salvation Army at Denton’s Golden Triangle Mall Dec. 15.

Hamilton said the field trip was a way to teach students about how the charity works so they can continue working on a school project to create one of their own. The school will hold a public event in the spring to give students a chance to show off their causes.

“Their project is to come up with a cause proposal,” she said. “They’ve got a needy group they want to help. They’ve got to come up with how they’re going to help them, like fundraisers, and then give it a name, a motto and logo for their organization and design a website.

“It’s just to get them thinking outside the realm of education and thinking big.”

Through bell-ringing, Hamilton said students gained an outside perspective on how impactful giving to charities is and how to solicit donations for groups that need help.

Student Andrew Bloomer said that called for a creative approach.

“We sang songs we made up,” he said.

Bloomer’s group took one of the earlier bell-ringing sessions, braving the morning cold to raise funds and hold doors for those doing their Christmas shopping at the mall.

Back in the classroom, his project entails bringing in professional athletes to meet children with leukemia.

Hamilton said part of the students’ later proposal will include information about the group in need to elicit sympathy and encourage donations.

“Last time we met they had to come up with five facts about their needy group that would make them want to help their group,” she said. “We called them ‘sad statistics.'”

While some may view the assignment as just schoolwork, Hamilton said what the students do may have greater impact outside the campus.

“I always tell them, ‘You can’t make anybody want to do your idea, but you never know,'” she said. “It may put a thought in somebody’s head or it might be something, that later in life, you want to continue to pursue.”