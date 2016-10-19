Home-grown educator: Seckman goes from student to assistant superintendent

For her whole life Patti Seckman has called Paradise home.

The Paradise ISD assistant superintendent graduated from the school in 1976, when the town wasn’t even incorporated and all the students met in one building. Seckman was valedictorian of a class of less than 30.

Her parents and grandparents also graduated from Paradise, making it a family affair. Once Seckman started teaching, all her professional years were spent within the district. And although she took a break between her times at the school as a student and employee to work as a hairdresser, Seckman said she always wanted to be a teacher.

“I wanted to give back,” Seckman said. “I had very, very supportive teachers here. Even in the ’60s and ’70s I never felt that I had limitations. I was always challenged to learn and succeed.”

Seckman had just finished her student teaching at Decatur when Paradise called to say they needed a long-term, sixth-grade substitute. Though Seckman had originally intended to teach younger students, the school hired her for a full-time, sixth-grade teaching position in 1993.

That put her to work with her favorite teacher from her days as a student, Gary McBride. McBride taught Seckman in sixth grade and in her junior anatomy and physiology class, where he used his own college notes to teach an AP-type course before AP existed.

Seckman said that even when she worked with the same grade as McBride, she never considered herself to be his peer.

“I always called him Mr. McBride,” she said.

In order to eventually become a principal, Seckman began working on her administrative certification. When she asked the junior high principal at the time if he’d be her mentor for her graduate studies, he wanted to know how many hours Seckman was enrolled in for the summer. The principal position at Paradise Elementary had just opened up, and he wanted Seckman to take 12 hours in order to fit the requirements for an emergency administrator position.

The superintendent hired Seckman as the new elementary principal that day.

“It was so much more accountability and so much more paperwork,” she said.

Seckman worked as the elementary principal for 10 years, then moved to junior high in 2007. In 2009 she became the assistant superintendent.

Working in the central office requires her to use both sides of her brain, Seckman said – she’ll spend half her time “party planning” for professional development, then she has to focus on keeping the district consistent with federal regulations.

“I enjoy the challenge,” Seckman said.

Because she’s stayed in one school district so long Seckman has seen all the growth – from 100 students to more than 1,100 today. Students she taught are now bringing their own kids to school at Paradise.

One thing that hasn’t changed is that Seckman’s parents still live across the street from the school, and her dad will call her anytime he can’t see her car and ask why she isn’t at work.

But it’s a rare day when Seckman doesn’t show up. Even though she plans to retire within a few years, Seckman said she’ll work hard until the day she’s done, devoting herself to the place where she grew up.

“I’ve had very good memories,” she said, “and I would do it all over again.”