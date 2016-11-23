Growing into leadership: Chico middle school student practices academy principles

If you’re having trouble finding Chico Middle School student Lane Spradlin, check the nearest doorway.

After attending a Lone Star Leadership Academy session in July, Spradlin said holding doors for others has become second nature.

“You’re watching people go through it, in and out, if you’re standing there you might as well,” Spradlin said.

The weeklong academy in Austin and San Antonio is open only to Texas students who are nominated by faculty members at their school and includes curriculum on leadership and volunteering.

“They gave us pink slips and at the end of the day they would draw for prizes, so someone that acted like a leader or volunteered would get a pink slip,” he said. “That’s a better chance to win.”

The trip also featured visits to the Texas State Capitol and several museums, as well as service projects.

“We’d go at least three places a day,” he said. “We weren’t allowed to have our cell phones or any contact with our parents, but they kept us busy enough so I didn’t ever think about it.”

Since arriving back in Chico, Spradlin said he’s developed more confidence and better manners. When a local color run event was held, Spradlin was one of the first to volunteer. He’s also felt compelled to ask older Chico residents if they need help maintaining their lawns.

“It’s nothing big,” he said, “but the small things matter, too. You’re expected to help there, and I guess it stuck.”