Giving back: Students to hand out sack lunches Thanksgiving break

While many Wise County residents will be enjoying warm food and family time, students and staff at Boyd Intermediate School will man the Snodgrass Park pavilion to hand out meals to those in need this Thanksgiving.

BIS Student Council, alongside other volunteers, will serve brown bag lunches 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day during Thanksgiving break (Saturday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 27).

Counselor Larry Owens said the feeding program is part of Boyd ISD’s character education program, which requires high school students to perform at least eight hours of community service each year. He previously oversaw a Thanksgiving break lunch program at Bridgeport ISD for six years, which fed 600 people in 2015.

“Since I’m at Boyd now, I thought we’d go ahead and bring it here,” he said. “We’ve had a ton of people already asking what they can donate or how they can help.”

Owens said the program started after staff realized some students don’t always have food outside of their school-provided meals.

“Basically, we saw the need,” he said. “We saw students were going home on a Friday that weren’t going to have any meals because their families couldn’t afford it.

“They’re gone for five days for Thanksgiving, but if you count both weekends, they’re gone nine days,” Owens said. “This would give them a chance to come get at least one meal a day, and it would help their parents not have to worry about food.”

After pitching the program to the Boyd administration, Owens said the idea took off. In addition to improving their community, students volunteering get a chance to learn about the importance of community service.

“What I’ve noticed about Boyd is how they’re very community-oriented,” he said. “Anything we can do to give back to the community, they love that. Giving kids an opportunity to serve and give back makes it even nicer.”

Intermediate school student council member Emma Samuels said she was excited for a chance to give others something to be thankful for this November.

“Some people don’t have enough food,” she said. “So we’re going to help them with what we can so they can have a break, too.”