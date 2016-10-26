Gaming for grades: Students design video games in intro to programming

Most kids aren’t allowed to play video games until their homework is done, but that’s not the case for four Slidell eighth graders.

Playing video games is class research for their introductory programming class.

The students – Ashton Champagne, Warren Johnson, Jerl McCasland and Dusty Davis – are all advanced math students, enrolled in Algebra I, and say computer programming is a nice break from traditional classwork.

Their first project was to create a video game.

“It’s like creating a whole new world,” Champagne said. “You get to make video games that are anything you want.”

Champagne’s game has four characters that shoot each other with magical eyeballs. He said creating the graphics was his favorite part – and the easiest.

“I’ve tried to program a lot,” he said. “I make robots on my own out of scrap parts and stuff. I’ve been doing that about four years.”

Champagne is the only student with previous programming experience, but teacher Becky Reeder said all the boys have shown exceptional potential and have creative ideas.

In Johnson’s game, each player is a snake, and they try to cut each other off. McCasland’s game is a race across the screen where players have to dodge sharks, while Davis based his game on paintball, one of his favorite activities outside the classroom.

“It’s really fun to play each other’s games,” McCasland said.

Reeder said students learn how to create animations, do some coding for web pages and get an introduction to JAVA.

“If they have an interest, they can go on to take computer science I, II and III at Slidell,” Reeder said.

The students claim no special skills are required, and they enjoy the puzzle.

“It’s a challenge to find what you need to make it work,” Johnson said. “It takes out-of-the-box thinking.”

“And a great teacher!” McCasland chimed in.

Reeder smiled broadly.

She said the students are underestimating their own talent.

“They work very well together and are incredibly analytical,” she said. “If you give them a problem, they can break it down and solve it.”