Expanding horizons: Students experience nature at Outdoor Learning Center

Gazing at the stunning view from the Great Hall’s back porch, Amy Hollenshead shows the vastness of her classroom.

Over the spacious 190-plus acres of Northwest ISD’s Outdoor Learning Center, the four walls of the traditional classroom disappear with the beauty of nature, tapping into students’ senses to facilitate learning.

“It’s experiential learning – learning by doing,” Hollenshead said.

Here students get a chance to explore lessons in a variety of subjects with Mother Nature serving as the teacher.

“It’s a chance to explore,” Hollenshead said.

“Our four big ideas are creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and problem solving.”

The Outdoor Learning Center is located in Northlake, on Mulkey Road. In the past year, the outdoor laboratory has undergone a $17.2 million renovation. The expansive Great Hall was built along with one large pavilion, restrooms and two waterfront pavilions. The facility will hold its grand opening 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the project,” said Tim McClure, the district’s architect and planner.

“It’s fascinating on a project like that with the amount of land and the different micro-environments,” he said. “You want to give students every opportunity to enjoy all the micro-environments on the site.”

On Oct. 21, fourth graders from Cox Elementary arrive at 9 a.m. for the first teaching session at the new center.

“Being a classroom teacher, I’m excited to be engaged with the students,” Hollenshead said. “I’m excited to see those ah-ha moments.”

Hollenshead has spent the past year working with a master planning committee to develop a curriculum, while construction was underway. The construction took a year.

“I can’t wait for students,” Hollenshead said.

In the first year, kindergarten, fourth- and fifth-grade students from the district’s various elementaries will be the primary visitors.

“Big picture, we want to have K through 12 and have a unique experience for every student in the district,” Hollenshead said.

The lesson plan will focus on seasonal changes.

Hollenshead said they will be working with teachers to get them used to the facility in the first year.

“We want to build the love for the Outdoor Learning Center from the teachers,” Hollenshead said.

During a day at the center, students will get experiences that cannot be replicated in the classroom, like seeing wildlife and different vegetation. Hollenshead points out that over the expansive area are deep thickets, prairies, streams, marshland and a lake. Two pavilions were built over the different water features. All are equipped with wi-fi.

“It’s so expansive that it can offer different experiences,” she said. “There’s plenty of natural material to drive inquiry-based learning.”

While science and nature will be a big part of the learning experience at the Outdoor Learning Center, Hollenshead points out that there are also lessons in math and language arts.

“It’s not just about science,” she said.

The new buildings also gives added flexibility to the facility. The Great Hall can be divided into up to four classrooms. The large pavilion can also provide a space to escape the elements if needed.

There are multiple natural areas for teachers to cover lessons with students sitting on rocks or park benches.

Starting Nov. 1, Hollenshead said students will be at the center every day until the Christmas break.

During their visits, Hollenshead hopes to provide a memorable experience and spark an interest in the outdoors with the students, who will be depended on as environmental stewards in the future.

“You can see a good portion of the district from here,” Hollenshead said, standing on the porch of the Great Hall. “You can see nature and the urbanization. They can see if they don’t take care of this, what it can look like on the horizon.”