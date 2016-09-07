Education Briefs for Wednesday, September 7, 2016

ALVORD

YEARBOOK SUBMISSIONS – Information on how to submit your summer photos to be featured in the 2017 yearbook can be found under the news tab on the district website.

PICTURE DAY – School picture day is Thursday, Sept. 15.

BOYD

GRANDPARENT DAY – Boyd Intermediate School’s Grandparent Day is Friday, Sept. 9. Coffee will be served from 7:30 to 7:50 a.m., and donuts will be available for purchase.

BRIDGEPORT

HUNTING TRIP RAFFLE – The Bridgeport Education Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a weekend hunting trip for four to RBT Ranch in Jacksboro, Oct. 14-16. The tickets are $20 each or $100 for six. All meals, guns and ammunition will be provided, and each hunter may harvest one white-tail doe.

FOOTBALL TICKETS – Bridgeport Bulls football tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/o/bridgeport-isd-10784136204. Tickets for home games cost $3 to $5. The next home game is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, against Gainesville.

CHICO

GAME MOVED – The junior high football game Thursday, Sept. 8, has been moved to 5 p.m. The junior varsity game scheduled for the same day has been canceled.

PARADISE

HOMECOMING MUMS – The Paradise Band Boosters are selling homecoming mums for $40 to $80. Order forms are available at pisd.net.

SHIRTS FOR SALE – Paradise Intermediate School spirit shirts are being sold for $10. Order forms are available at pisd.net and must be turned in at the front office of the intermediate school. The Paradise Athletics Booster club is selling Panther shirts for $15 ($17 for 2XL). Orders forms are available at pisd.net and must be turned in at the front office of the elementary school.