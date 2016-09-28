Education Briefs for Wednesday, September 28, 2016

ALVORD

HOMECOMING PARADE – The Alvord High School homecoming parade is 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown Alvord. To participate in the parade, call Kim Redman, 940-577-0247. The theme is “Knock the Mustangs Back in Time.” Past valedictorians and salutatorians will be recognized in the parade. The homecoming game is 7 p.m. against City View.

EARLY DISMISSAL – The middle school and high school will dismiss at 3:20 Friday for the homecoming parade.

HOMECOMING PROGRAM – The Alvord Alumni Association will have a program 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the middle school. Classes to be recognized include 1991-92 (25 years) and 1966-67 (50 years). The coming home king and queen, graduate traveling the farthest and oldest graduate will be recognized. Past valedictorians and salutatorians will also be honored. A handmade, Alvord spirit quilt will also be given away in a raffle at the event. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

SENIOR YEARBOOK PAGES – The deadline to submit pictures and letters for senior tribute pages in the 2016-2017 yearbook is Monday, Oct. 17. Contact danivens@alvordisd.net with questions or to retake yearbook photos.

BOYD

COLOR RUN – The district will host a Color Run 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms are available on the district website or any campus. Register and return forms by Oct. 13 to receive a free shirt. For more information, email ahines@boydisd.net.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Monday, Oct. 10, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

BRIDGEPORT

PLANT SALE – Bridgeport FFA is having a fall plant sale 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Email bdeshazo@bridgeportisd.net.

HUNTING TRIP RAFFLE – The Bridgeport Education Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a weekend hunting trip for four to RBT Ranch in Jacksboro, Oct. 14-16. The tickets are $20 each or $100 for six. All meals, guns and ammunition will be provided, and each hunter may harvest one white-tail doe.

FOOTBALL TICKETS – Bridgeport Bulls football tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/o/bridgeport-isd-10784136204. Tickets for home games cost $3 to $5.

DECATUR

DANCE CAMP – Decatur High School Eagle Dolls will have a dance mini camp Oct. 4-6 at the high school. Registration forms can be found on the DHS Eagle Dolls webpage and are due Thursday, Sept. 29.

PARADISE

SENIOR RECOGNITION PAGES – The deadline for submitting all pictures, notes and payment for senior pages is Friday, Sept. 30. Forms are available at the Paradise High School office or at pisd.net. The final deadline is Oct. 14 with a higher price.

PTO EVENT – On Thursday, Sept. 29, Chili’s in Decatur will have a Paradise PTO Give Back event. Print a flyer from pisd.net and show it to the hostess when you eat there (10:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday), and Chili’s will donate 15 percent of the sales that day to the Paradise PTO.

GATE NOMINATIONS – Nominations are now being accepted for the Paradise GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program for students new to Paradise ISD in first through 12th grades. Nomination forms may be picked up at any campus office or downloaded at pisd.net. Email Carla Gentry, cgentry@pisd.net.

BIG KAHUNA FUNDRAISER – Paradise Intermediate School’s Big Kahuna Fundraiser started Sept. 16. Funds will go toward a new sound system for the cafeteria, playground equipment, prizes for the attendance store and classroom alternative seating.