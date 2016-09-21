Education Briefs for Wednesday, September 21, 2016

ALVORD

HOMECOMING PARADE – The Alvord High School homecoming parade is 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in downtown Alvord. To participate in the parade, call Kim Redman, 940-577-0247. The theme is “Knock the Mustangs Back in Time.” Past valedictorians and salutatorians will be recognized in the parade. The homecoming game is 7 p.m. against City View.

ALUMNI LUNCH – The Alvord Alumni Association is having an enchilada dinner at noon Saturday, Oct. 1, in the middle school cafeteria. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Sept. 26. Cost is $10 per ticket, and they’re available at Legend Bank in Alvord. They can also be acquired by sending a check to Alvord Alumni Association, c/o David Goodwin, 242 CR 2797, Alvord, TX 76225. Tickets purchased by mail can be picked up Saturday morning at the middle school.

HOMECOMING PROGRAM – The Alvord Alumni Association will have a program 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the middle school. Classes to be recognized include 1991-92 (25 years) and 1966-67 (50 years). The coming home king and queen, graduate traveling the farthest and oldest graduate will be recognized. Past valedictorians and salutatorians will also be honored. They should RSVP by Sept. 26 to trustygood1@hotmail.com or call 940-427-2763. A handmade, Alvord spirit quilt will also be given away in a raffle at the event. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

YEARBOOK SUBMISSIONS – Information on how to submit your summer photos to be featured in the 2017 yearbook can be found under the news tab on the district website.

BOYD

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Monday, Oct. 10, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

BRIDGEPORT

HUNTING TRIP RAFFLE – The Bridgeport Education Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a weekend hunting trip for four to RBT Ranch in Jacksboro, Oct. 14-16. The tickets are $20 each or $100 for six. All meals, guns and ammunition will be provided, and each hunter may harvest one white-tail doe.

FOOTBALL TICKETS – Bridgeport Bulls football tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/o/bridgeport-isd-10784136204. Tickets for home games cost $3 to $5.

CHICO

EARLY RELEASE – Friday, Sept. 23 is an early release day. Students will be let out at 11:30 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION – Chico High School Reunion for classes 1970 to 1980ish is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Chico Middle School. Bring a potluck dish. Barbecue and drinks will be provided.

CLASS REUNION – The Chico High School Class of 1983 will celebrate its 33rd reunion on Sept. 24. For information, email raylenecoker@gmail.com or contact Raylene Green Coker or Barbara Hicks Reed on Facebook to get information.

DECATUR

5TH QUARTER – First Baptist Church of Decatur will host the 5th Quarter 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. after the Decatur Eagle football game Friday, Sept. 23. There will be free food and door prizes. All students in seventh though 12th grades are invited.

CLASS REUNION – The Decatur High School class of 1986 is hosting a 30-year reunion Friday, Sept. 23. Contact DeDe South Diaczenko at diaczenko@yahoo.com or on Facebook.

PARADISE

GATE NOMINATIONS – Nominations are now being accepted for the Paradise GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) program for students new to Paradise ISD in first through 12th grades. Nomination forms may be picked up at any campus office or downloaded at pisd.net. Email Carla Gentry, cgentry@pisd.net.

BIG KAHUNA FUNDRAISER – Paradise Intermediate School’s Big Kahuna Fundraiser started Sept. 16. Funds will go toward a new sound system for the cafeteria, playground equipment, prizes for the attendance store and classroom alternative seating.