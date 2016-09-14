Education Briefs for Wednesday, September 14, 2016

ALVORD

YEARBOOK SUBMISSIONS – Information on how to submit your summer photos to be featured in the 2017 yearbook can be found under the news tab on the district website.

PICTURE DAY – School picture day is Thursday, Sept. 15.

BOYD

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Monday, Oct. 10, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

BRIDGEPORT

HUNTING TRIP RAFFLE – The Bridgeport Education Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a weekend hunting trip for four to RBT Ranch in Jacksboro, Oct. 14-16. The tickets are $20 each or $100 for six. All meals, guns and ammunition will be provided, and each hunter may harvest one white-tail doe.

FOOTBALL TICKETS – Bridgeport Bulls football tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/o/bridgeport-isd-10784136204. Tickets for home games cost $3 to $5.

HOMECOMING – The Bridgeport Bulls play their homecoming game against Sanger Friday at 7:30 p.m. The king and queen will be crowned at halftime.

CHICO

HOMECOMING WEEK – Homecoming week starts Sept. 19. Details are available on the district website.

EARLY RELEASE – Friday, Sept. 23 is an early release day. Students will be let out at 11:30 a.m.

DECATUR

MEET THE TEACHER NIGHT – Decatur High School will hold Meet the Teacher night 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. Beginning at 6:30, the DHS administration will serve grilled all-beef hotdogs as part of the Battle of the Big Sandy Week. The annual Big Sandy Bonfire and Community Pep Rally will be held at sundown.

PARADISE

HOMECOMING PARADE – The Paradise homecoming parade is Monday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Panther Mania immediately follows the parade.

T-SHIRTS WANTED – Paradise High School is taking donations of old t-shirts to use in the lighting of the letters ceremony after the homecoming parade. Donations may be dropped off at the high school office.

HOMECOMING MUMS – The Paradise Band Boosters are selling homecoming mums for $40 to $80. Order forms are available at pisd.net.

BIG KAHUNA FUNDRAISER – Paradise Intermediate School’s Big Kahuna Fundraiser starts Friday, Sept. 16. Funds will go toward a new sound system for the cafeteria, playground equipment, prizes for the attendance store and classroom alternative seating.