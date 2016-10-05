Education Briefs for Wednesday, October 5, 2016

ALVORD

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Monday, Oct. 10, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

SENIOR YEARBOOK PAGES – The deadline to submit pictures and letters for senior tribute pages in the 2016-2017 yearbook is Monday, Oct. 17. Contact danivens@alvordisd.net with questions or to retake yearbook photos.

BOYD

COLOR RUN – The district will host a Color Run 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms are available on the district website or any campus. Register and return forms by Oct. 13 to receive a free shirt. For more information, email ahines@boydisd.net.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Monday, Oct. 10, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

BRIDGEPORT

HUNTING TRIP RAFFLE – The Bridgeport Education Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a weekend hunting trip for four to RBT Ranch in Jacksboro, Oct. 14-16. The tickets are $20 each or $100 for six. All meals, guns and ammunition will be provided, and each hunter may harvest one white-tail doe.

FOOTBALL TICKETS – Bridgeport Bulls football tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/o/bridgeport-isd-10784136204. Tickets for home games cost $3 to $5.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Students will not have school Monday, Oct. 10, for a staff development day.

DECATUR

PINK OUT – Decatur ISD will hold a “Pink Out” pre-game ceremony Friday, Oct. 7. Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend the Eagles’ game that night against Argyle for free. Survivors are asked to meet at the north end zone at 6:30 p.m. To be recognized on the field, fill out a form at decaturisd.us.

CRAFT FAIR – The Decatur Eagle softball team is having a craft fair 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the high school cafeteria. Proceeds benefit the team and Wise Area Relief Mission. Admission is a small donation or canned food. Concessions will be sold.

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Monday, Oct. 10, is a staff development day. No classes will be held.

PARADISE

SENIOR RECOGNITION PAGES – The final deadline for submitting all pictures, notes and payment for senior pages is Friday, Oct. 14. Forms are available at the Paradise High School office or at pisd.net.

AUTHOR VISIT – Ronda Friend, children’s author and entertainer, will be visiting Paradise elementary and intermediate schools Tuesday, Oct. 11. She will also do a family program at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary cafeteria.

DANCE CAMP – The Paradise High School Emeralds Drill Team will be hosting their annual Lil’ Rhinestones Dance Camp Friday, Oct. 14. Girls from ages 4 through fifth grade may attend. Deadline to sign up and get a T-shirt is Wednesday, Oct. 5. Registration forms are available at pisd.net.