Education Briefs for Wednesday, October 26, 2016

ALVORD

YEARBOOKS ON SALE – Yearbooks are now on sale. Order by Oct. 28 for the following prices: $25, elementary and middle school; $35, high school. Prices go up $5 after the 28th. Order forms are on the district website.

BOYD

COLOR RUN – The district will host a Color Run 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms are available on the district website or any campus. For more information, email ahines@boydisd.net.

BRIDGEPORT

FOOTBALL TICKETS – Bridgeport Bulls football tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/o/bridgeport-isd-10784136204. Tickets for home games cost $3 to $5.

EARLY RELEASE – Bridgeport Elementary and Intermediate schools get out three hours early today, Wednesday, Oct. 26.

SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS – The dates for the November and December school board meetings have been changed to 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month.

MUSIC PROGRAM – The fourth grade music class will present a program for parents and friends at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

PARADISE

RETAKES RESCHEDULED – School picture retake day has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

PENNY WAR – Paradise Intermediate Student Council is sponsoring a Penny War between the fourth and fifth grades to help battle hunger. All money collected in the war will be donated to a local food bank that benefits citizens of Paradise.

SLIDELL

EARLY DISMISSAL – Slidell ISD will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.