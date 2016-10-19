Education Briefs for Wednesday, October 19, 2016

ALVORD

YEARBOOKS ON SALE – Yearbooks are now on sale. Order by Oct. 28 for the following prices: $25, elementary and middle school; $35, high school. Prices go up $5 after the 28th. Order forms are on the district website.

BOYD

COLOR RUN – The district will host a Color Run 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms are available on the district website or any campus. For more information, email ahines@boydisd.net.

BRIDGEPORT

FOOTBALL TICKETS – Bridgeport Bulls football tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/o/bridgeport-isd-10784136204. Tickets for home games cost $3 to $5.

PTO CARNIVAL – Bridgeport Intermediate School’s PTO will host its Fall Carnival Saturday, Oct. 22. The carnival will run from 5-8 p.m.

STEAM CARNIVAL – Bridgeport ISD students have been chosen to present at the Regional STEAM Carnival next week. The high school Robotics Team will present. Students from all four campuses will present their project, “The Cycle of Salsa,” as well.

NORTHWEST

MIDDLE SCHOOL NO. 6 NAME SUBMISSIONS – Northwest ISD is now accepting name submissions for its next facility, Middle School No. 6, which is anticipated to open in August 2018 across the street from Eaton High School and Schluter Elementary School in the Haslet area. Submissions can be made online at nisdtx.org/nameschools. For those who prefer to submit a nomination through a paper format, the naming submission form can be downloaded from the district website, printed and submitted to the Northwest ISD central office, located at 2001 Texan Drive in Fort Worth (though GPS devices may require Justin to be entered as the location). To submit via mail, forms can be sent to P.O. Box 77077 in Fort Worth, with the zip code 76177. The submission process will close after Monday, Oct. 17, after which the selection committee will present a recommendation to the Northwest School Board on Monday, Nov. 14. Trustees will vote to approve or deny the recommendation on Monday, Dec. 12.

PARADISE

FALL FESTIVAL – Paradise PTO is having a fall festival at the elementary school 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The costume contest begins at 5:30 in the cafeteria, and bingo begins at 6.

RETAKES RESCHEDULED – School picture retake day has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

FLU VACCINES – MOVAX will offer flu vaccines at the high school and junior high Monday, Oct. 24, starting at 3 p.m. They will stay after school to catch teachers and students. Flu vaccines are $12 for students and $23 for adults. Only the injectable vaccines are available. Students under 18 must have parents with them to sign permission slips.