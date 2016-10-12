Education Briefs for Wednesday, October 12, 2016

ALVORD

SENIOR YEARBOOK PAGES – The deadline to submit pictures and letters for senior tribute pages in the 2016-2017 yearbook is Monday, Oct. 17. Contact danivens@alvordisd.net with questions or to retake yearbook photos.

BOYD

COLOR RUN – The district will host a Color Run 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the high school. Cost is $10 for the 1-mile run and $15 for the 3-mile run. Registration forms are available on the district website or any campus. Register and return forms by Oct. 13 to receive a free shirt. For more information, email ahines@boydisd.net.

BRIDGEPORT

FOOTBALL TICKETS – Bridgeport Bulls football tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/o/bridgeport-isd-10784136204. Tickets for home games cost $3 to $5.

DECATUR

BLOOD DRIVE – Decatur High School Student Council will host an American Red Cross blood drive 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the school.

HOMECOMING PARADE – The Decatur High School homecoming parade is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. All participants must complete and submit an entry form by Wednesday, Oct. 12, to participate.

NORTHWEST

MIDDLE SCHOOL NO. 6 NAME SUBMISSIONS – Northwest ISD is now accepting name submissions for its next facility, Middle School No. 6, which is anticipated to open in August 2018 across the street from Eaton High School and Schluter Elementary School in the Haslet area. Submissions can be made online at www.nisdtx.org/nameschools. For those who prefer to submit a nomination through a paper format, the naming submission form can be downloaded from the district website, printed and submitted to the Northwest ISD central office, located at 2001 Texan Drive in Fort Worth (though GPS devices may require Justin to be entered as the location). To submit via mail, forms can be sent to P.O. Box 77077 in Fort Worth, with the zip code 76177. The submission process will close after Monday, Oct. 17, after which the selection committee will present a recommendation to the Northwest School Board on Monday, Nov. 14. Trustees will vote to approve or deny the recommendation on Monday, Dec. 12.

PARADISE

SENIOR RECOGNITION PAGES – The final deadline for submitting all pictures, notes and payment for senior pages is Friday, Oct. 14. Forms are available at the Paradise High School office or at pisd.net.

PINK OUT – This Friday, Oct. 14 will be Pink Out day. Students are encouraged to deck out in their pink gear at school, the pep rally and football game as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Week. Pink spirit ribbons will also be sold.