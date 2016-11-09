Education Briefs for Wednesday, November 9, 2016

ALVORD

YEARBOOKS ON SALE – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website.

BOYD

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Monday, Nov. 21, is slated as a staff workday/student holiday. No classes will be held.

BRIDGEPORT

BOARD MEETINGS – The dates for the November and December school board meetings have been changed to 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month.

MUSIC PROGRAM – The fourth grade music class will present a program for parents and friends at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

CHICO

VETERAN RECOGNITION – The district is inviting all veterans to be recognized for their service 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the high school library. Breakfast will be served, followed by a Veterans Day assembly in the gym.

PARADISE

PATRIOTIC ASSEMBLY – The Paradise High School National Honor Society will have an assembly honoring current and future members of the military and veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD – Paradise Elementary GATE classes are asking for donations to help support Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. For information see pisd.net.