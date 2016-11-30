Education Briefs for Wednesday, November 30, 2016

ALVORD

LIVE THANKFULLY DONATIONS – All campuses are dropoff locations for Live Thankfully. Deadline is Dec. 9.

YEARBOOKS ON SALE – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website. January 27 is the last day to order.

BOYD

HALF DAY – Thursday, Dec. 1, is a half day for Boyd ISD students due to a UIL meet.

BRIDGEPORT

BOARD MEETING – The school board meeting was changed to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

GT REFERRALS – Bridgeport ISD is accepting GT referral forms for kindergarten through 12th grade students until 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

BASKETBALL TICKETS – Purchase basketball tickets to all Bulls and Sissies games online through eventbrite.com. Go to bridgeportisd.net for the link.

DECATUR

CHOIR CONCERT – McCarroll Middle School’s holiday choir concert is 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Decatur High School.

BAND CONCERT – McCarroll Middle School’s Christmas band concert is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Decatur High School.

PARADISE

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD – Paradise Elementary GATE classes are asking for donations to help support Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. For information, see pisd.net.

NORTHWEST

DEEP DISH DISCUSSIONS – Northwest ISD and the Northwest ISD Council of PTAs will host the final Deep Dish Discussion with Superintendent Ryder Warren at Northwest High School 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Ice cream will be served. Community members can collaborate with administrators on issues facing public education and Northwest ISD.

REINDEER ROMP – The ninth annual Northwest ISD Reindeer Romp run benefiting district P.E. departments is Saturday, Dec. 10, at Alliance Airport, 2221 Alliance Blvd. There is a 1-mile race at 8:30 a.m. and a 5K at 9. Registration is $20 for students ages 4 to 18 and $25 for adults. Register early to receive a T-shirt. Sign up at nisdreindeerromp.com.

SLIDELL

ONE ACT PLAY – Slidell Junior High’s one-act play, “Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play” by Lauren Wilson, placed first at the district UIL contest. Several students also won individual honors.

SOCK DRIVE – Slidell students are having a sock drive Dec. 5-16. The socks will be given to residents of local nursing homes.

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Slidell ISD’s Christmas break is Dec. 19-Jan. 3.