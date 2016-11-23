Education Briefs for Wednesday, November 23, 2016

ALVORD

YEARBOOKS ON SALE – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website. January 27 is the last day to order.

BOYD

THANKSGIVING LUNCHES – Student volunteers will serve free brown bag lunches 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day during Thanksgiving break (now through Sunday, Nov. 27) at Snodgrass Park.

BRIDGEPORT

BOARD MEETINGS – The school board meeting was changed to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

MUSIC PROGRAM – The fourth grade music class will present a program for parents and friends 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

PARADISE

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD – Paradise Elementary GATE classes are asking for donations to help support Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. For information see pisd.net.