Education Briefs for Wednesday, November 2, 2016

ALVORD

YEARBOOKS ON SALE – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website.

DYSLEXIA INFORMATION – The district will participate in a dyslexia information meeting hosted by Decatur ISD 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Support Services Building, 300 S. Cates St., in Decatur. All Wise County parents with an interest in dyslexia are invited to attend.

BOYD

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Monday, Nov. 21, is slated as a staff workday/student holiday. No classes will be held.

BRIDGEPORT

PARENT NIGHT – Bridgeport High School’s Parent Night for parents of juniors and seniors is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the BHS library.

BOARD MEETINGS – The dates for the November and December school board meetings have been changed to 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month.

MUSIC PROGRAM – The fourth grade music class will present a program for parents and friends at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

CHICO

CHROMEBOOK DISTRIBUTION – Parents can attend the second ChromeBook distribution session 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the high school cafeteria.

VETERAN RECOGNITION – The district is inviting all veterans to be recognized for their service 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the high school library. Breakfast will be served, followed by a Veterans Day assembly in the gym.

DECATUR

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL – DHS Eagle Theatre presents “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7; at the high school theater. Tickets are $10 at the door. They can be purchased in advance for $7 online at bit.ly/2eClhzc.

PARADISE

SENIOR NIGHT – Fall Sports Senior Night is before the football game this Friday at 7. Parents are to assemble at the tunnel no later than 6:45 p.m. Those recognized will include football players and managers, band, color guard, drill team, cheerleaders and cross country runners.

RETAKES RESCHEDULED – School picture retake day has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9.

PATRIOTIC ASSEMBLY – The Paradise High School National Honor Society will have an assembly honoring current and future members of the military and veterans on Thursday, Nov. 10.

PENNY WAR – Paradise Intermediate Student Council is sponsoring a Penny War between the fourth and fifth grades to help battle hunger. All money collected in the war will be donated to a local food bank that benefits citizens of Paradise.