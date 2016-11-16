Education Briefs for Wednesday, November 16, 2016

ALVORD
YEARBOOKS ON SALE – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website. January 27 is the last day to order.
HOLIDAY – Thanksgiving break for students is Nov. 21-25.
BOYD
HOLIDAY – Thanksgiving break for students is Nov. 21-25.
BRIDGEPORT
BOARD MEETINGS – The school board meeting was changed to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
MUSIC PROGRAM – The fourth grade music class will present a program for parents and friends 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.
HOLIDAY – Thanksgiving break for students is Nov. 21-25.
CHICO
HOLIDAY – Thanksgiving break for students is Nov. 21-25.
DECATUR
HOLIDAY – Thanksgiving break for students is Nov. 21-25.
PARADISE
HOLIDAY – Thanksgiving break for students is Nov. 21-25.
OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD – Paradise Elementary GATE classes are asking for donations to help support Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. For information see pisd.net.
SLIDELL
HOLIDAY – Thanksgiving break for students is Nov. 23-25.