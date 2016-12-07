Education Briefs for Wednesday, December 7, 2016

ALVORD

BLOOD DRIVE SIGN-UPS – Donors can schedule appointments now for the elementary school and middle school blood drive Feb. 10, 2017. Email tklein@alvordisd.net.

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Christmas break for students is Dec. 19-Jan. 2.

LIVE THANKFULLY DONATIONS – All campuses are dropoff locations for Live Thankfully. Deadline is Friday, Dec. 9.

BUY A YEARBOOK – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website. Jan. 27 is the last day to order.

BOYD

CHRISTMAS CONCERT – The high school and middle school band concert is 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Christmas break for students is Dec. 19-Jan. 2. Friday, Dec. 16, is an early release day.

BRIDGEPORT

CHRISTMAS PROGRAM – The fifth graders will put on their “Santa’s Workshop” Christmas program 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the middle school auditorium.

BOARD MEETING – The school board meeting was changed to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

GT REFERRALS – Bridgeport ISD is accepting GT referral forms for kindergarten through 11th grade students until 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

LANE WINS RESERVE CHAMPION – Bridgeport High School senior Reginald Lane won reserve champion at the State Leadership Development Event for Texas FFA in the job interview contest.

BASKETBALL TICKETS – Purchase basketball tickets to all Bulls and Sissies games online through eventbrite.com. Go to bridgeportisd.net for the link.

HOLIDAY BREAK – Students will be out for Christmas break from Dec. 19-Jan. 3.

CHICO

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Thursday, Dec. 8, is a student holiday. No classes will be held.

HOLIDAY BREAK – Students will be out for holiday break Dec. 19-Jan. 3.

DECATUR

HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR CONCERT – Decatur High School’s Christmas choir concert is 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

BAND CONCERTS – Decatur High School’s jazz concert is 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, and the middle school and high school band concert is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

HOLIDAY BREAK – Decatur ISD students will be on holiday break Dec. 23- Jan. 6.

PARADISE

CHRISTMAS CONCERT – The Paradise bands will present their annual Christmas concert 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the elementary school cafeteria.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD – Paradise Elementary GATE classes are asking for donations to help support Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. For information, see pisd.net.

PROJECT GRADUATION – Project Graduation is selling raffle tickets for a Ruger Youth .243 hunting rifle with a Nikon scope and a Paradise Panther cornhole set. Tickets for the rifle are $5 for one, $10 for three or $20 for five. Tickets for the cornhole set are $2 for one or $5 for three. The winners will be announced after the home basketball games Tuesday, Dec. 20, but you need not be present to win. To purchase, contact Brandi Lambert.

HOLIDAY BREAK – Students will be out for holiday break from Dec. 19-Jan. 3.

NORTHWEST

REINDEER ROMP – The 9th Annual Northwest ISD Reindeer Romp run benefiting district P.E. departments is Saturday, Dec. 10, at Alliance Airport, 2221 Alliance Blvd. There is a 1-mile race at 8:30 a.m. and a 5K at 9. Registration is $20 for students ages 4 to 18 and $25 for adults. Register early to receive a T-shirt. Sign up at nisdreindeerromp.com.

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE – Northwest ISD schools will be closed Dec. 19 to Jan. 2 for winter break. The two days preceding winter break – Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16 – will serve as early-release days for students.

On these days, students will be released at the following times:

Elementary schools: 11:40 a.m.

Middle schools: 12:50 a.m.

High schools: 12:40 p.m.

Steele Accelerated High School and special programs: 12:30 p.m.

Northwest ISD’s staff calendar largely mirrors the student calendar, though Monday, Jan. 2, is a staff development day, meaning teachers and personnel will return to their campuses and offices on that day.

SLIDELL

SOCK DRIVE – Slidell students are having a sock drive now through Dec. 16. The socks will be given to residents of local nursing homes.

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Slidell ISD’s Christmas break is Dec. 19-Jan. 3.