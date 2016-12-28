Education Briefs for Wednesday, December 28, 2016

ALVORD

BLOOD DRIVE SIGN-UPS – Donors can schedule appointments now for the elementary school and middle school blood drive Feb. 10, 2017. Email tklein@alvordisd.net.

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Christmas break for students is now through Jan. 2.

BUY A YEARBOOK – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website. Jan. 27 is the last day to order.

BOYD

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Christmas break for students is now through Jan. 2.

BRIDGEPORT

HOLIDAY BREAK – Students are out for Christmas break now through Jan. 3.

BASKETBALL TICKETS – Purchase basketball tickets to all Bulls and Sissies games online through eventbrite.com. Go to bridgeportisd.net for the link.

CHICO

HOLIDAY BREAK – Students are out for holiday break now through Jan. 3.

DECATUR

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Decatur ISD students are on Christmas break now through Jan. 6.

PARADISE

HOLIDAY BREAK – Students are out for holiday break now through Jan. 3.

PROJECT SHOW – The Paradise Project Show is Saturday, Jan. 7. All crafts, baked goods and photos to be entered in contests should be in the elementary cafeteria by 9:30 a.m. Judging starts at 10 a.m., and the livestock show is at noon.

NORTHWEST

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE – Northwest ISD schools are closed now through Jan. 2 for winter break.

SLIDELL

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Slidell ISD’s Christmas break is now through Jan. 3.