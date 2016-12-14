Education Briefs for Wednesday, December 14, 2016

ALVORD

BLOOD DRIVE SIGN-UPS – Donors can schedule appointments now for the elementary school and middle school blood drive Feb. 10, 2017. Email tklein@alvordisd.net.

HOLIDAY BAND CONCERT – The high school band will host a winter concert Thursday, Dec. 15 at the high school gym. Arrive at 5:30 to hear the jazz band and 6 p.m. for the full band concert.

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Christmas break for students is Dec. 19-Jan. 2.

BUY A YEARBOOK – Yearbooks are now on sale. Prices are $30 at the elementary and middle school and $40 at the high school. Order forms are on the district website. Jan. 27 is the last day to order.

BOYD

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Christmas break for students is Dec. 19-Jan. 2. Friday, Dec. 16, is an early release day.

BRIDGEPORT

GT REFERRALS – Bridgeport ISD is accepting GT referral forms for kindergarten through 11th grade students until 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

BASKETBALL TICKETS – Purchase basketball tickets to all Bulls and Sissies games online through eventbrite.com. Go to bridgeportisd.net for the link.

HOLIDAY BREAK – Students will be out for Christmas break from Dec. 19-Jan. 3. Friday, Dec. 16 is an early release day.

CHICO

CHRISTMAS CONCERT – The middle school and high school bands, high school jazz band and high school choir will have a Christmas Concert Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym. All students, staff and community are invited to attend.

HOLIDAY BREAK – Students will be out for holiday break Dec. 19-Jan. 3.

DECATUR

HOLIDAY BREAK – Decatur ISD students will be on holiday break Dec. 23- Jan. 6.

PARADISE

PROJECT GRADUATION – Project Graduation is selling raffle tickets for a Ruger Youth .243 hunting rifle with a Nikon scope and a Paradise Panther cornhole set. Tickets for the rifle are $5 for one, $10 for three or $20 for five. Tickets for the cornhole set are $2 for one or $5 for three. The winners will be announced after the home basketball games Tuesday, Dec. 20, but you need not be present to win. To purchase, contact Brandi Lambert.

HOLIDAY BREAK – Students will be out for holiday break from Dec. 19-Jan. 3. Friday, Dec. 16 is an early release day.

NORTHWEST

HOLIDAY SCHEDULE – Northwest ISD schools will be closed Dec. 19 to Jan. 2 for winter break. The two days preceding winter break – Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16 – will serve as early-release days for students.

On these days, students will be released at the following times:

Elementary schools: 11:40 a.m.

Middle schools: 12:50 a.m.

High schools: 12:40 p.m.

Steele Accelerated High School and special programs: 12:30 p.m.

Northwest ISD’s staff calendar largely mirrors the student calendar, though Monday, Jan. 2, is a staff development day, meaning teachers and personnel will return to their campuses and offices on that day.

SLIDELL

SOCK DRIVE – Slidell students are having a sock drive now through Dec. 16. The socks will be given to residents of local nursing homes.

CHRISTMAS BREAK – Slidell ISD’s Christmas break is Dec. 19-Jan. 3.