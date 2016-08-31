Education Briefs for Wednesday, August 31, 2016

ALVORD

STUDENT HOLIDAY – Monday, Sept. 5, is a student holiday for Labor Day.

BOYD

BRIDGEPORT

HUNTING TRIP RAFFLE – The Bridgeport Education Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a weekend hunting trip for four to RBT Ranch in Jacksboro, Oct. 14-16. The tickets are $20 each or $100 for six. All meals, guns and ammunition will be provided, and each hunter may harvest one white-tail doe.

FOOTBALL TICKETS – Bridgeport Bulls football tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/o/bridgeport-isd-10784136204. Tickets for home games cost $3 to $5. The next home game is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, against Gainesville.

CHICO

FOOTBALL GAME CANCELED – The junior varsity football game originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1, has been canceled.

PARADISE

HOMECOMING MUMS – The Paradise Band Boosters are selling homecoming mums for $40 to $80. Order forms are available at pisd.net.

PTO MEETING – Paradise PTO will have its first meeting 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in room 19 at Paradise Elementary School.

SHIRTS FOR SALE – Paradise Intermediate School spirit shirts are on sale for $10. Order forms are available at pisd.net and must be turned in at the front office of the intermediate school. The Paradise Athletics Booster club is selling Panther shirts for $15 ($17 for 2XL). Orders forms are available at pisd.net and must be turned in at the front office of the elementary school.

PEP RALLY – There will be a pep rally in the high school gym at 2:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

PROJECT GRADUATION – The first Project Graduation meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the high school cafeteria.

CLASS OFFICERS – Paradise High School elected their class officers for the 2016-2017 school year. They selected freshmen Danae Meadows, president; Addy Ford, vice president; sophomores Ray Edwards, president; Grant Caddell, vice president; Kendall Candioto, secretary; Hadleigh Anthony, treasurer; juniors McKeely DuBose, president; Seth Rodriguez, vice president; Siclaly Delgadillo, secretary; Blaine Gibson, treasurer; Hannah Pearson, reporter; and seniors Randa Taylor, president; Jordan Hall, vice president; Avery Caddell, secretary; Jamie Talley, reporter; and Austin Medlin, treasurer.