Decatur ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, October 5, 2016

CARSON ELEMENTARY
Kynlie Brown
GRADE: 5th
PARENTS: Ashley and Ryan Brown
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Dance, guitar and Crew and Core at church
“Kynlie is a fifth grader that has been an outstanding Carson leader for many years. She is an example to other students both in academics and in involvement on campus. When I asked her teachers about her, they said: ‘She’s responsible, intelligent, a good friend, caring and a self- motivator.’ It doesn’t get much better than that when describing a Carson leader.” – Principal Lee Ann Farris
RANN ELEMENTARY
Jocelyn Ross
GRADE: 3rd
PARENTS: Jonathan and Jennifer Ross
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math
ACTIVITIES: Jumping on the trampoline, drawing and decorating cakes, playing basketball, playing piano
“She is always helpful and kind to her friends and willing to help out whenever needed. Her smile on her face and a love for learning is infectious to those around her! She is a very special young lady with a zest for life.” – Principal Melonie Christian
YOUNG ELEMENTARY
Kyene Harris
GRADE: 5th
PARENTS: Krece and Stefanie Harris
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Raising and riding horses, practicing for rodeo events and plans to begin competing soon
“Kyene Harris is hands-down a wonderful person and student. She has the kindest heart, and it shows through in every avenue of her life. She is responsible, genuine and compassionate. Kyene is so deserving of this recognition!” – Principal Stephanie Quarles
MCCARROLL MIDDLE SCHOOL
Hayden Copen
GRADE: 8th
PARENTS: Robert and Jamie Copen
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: All sports, working on automobiles and building houses with his dad
“Hayden was selected as McCarroll Middle School student of the month because of his strong work ethic and his commitment to helping others. This summer Hayden spent many hours volunteering for Decatur Cares. Hayden exemplifies what it means to be a Decatur Eagle. We are proud to have his caring attitude and selfless service at McCarroll Middle School.” – Principal Dewayne Tamplen
HIGH SCHOOL
Brianna Crooks
GRADE: 12th
PARENTS: Karen Crooks and Jim Crooks
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math
ACTIVITIES: National Honor Society, varsity softball and volunteering at The Met Church
“Brianna has done an outstanding job organizing and leading the student spirit section over the past few years. She has worked hard to improve school spirit, and we appreciate the great job she has done!” – Principal Jeff Russell