Decatur ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, October 5, 2016

CARSON ELEMENTARY

Kynlie Brown

GRADE: 5th

PARENTS: Ashley and Ryan Brown

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Dance, guitar and Crew and Core at church

“Kynlie is a fifth grader that has been an outstanding Carson leader for many years. She is an example to other students both in academics and in involvement on campus. When I asked her teachers about her, they said: ‘She’s responsible, intelligent, a good friend, caring and a self- motivator.’ It doesn’t get much better than that when describing a Carson leader.” – Principal Lee Ann Farris

RANN ELEMENTARY

Jocelyn Ross

GRADE: 3rd

PARENTS: Jonathan and Jennifer Ross

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Jumping on the trampoline, drawing and decorating cakes, playing basketball, playing piano

“She is always helpful and kind to her friends and willing to help out whenever needed. Her smile on her face and a love for learning is infectious to those around her! She is a very special young lady with a zest for life.” – Principal Melonie Christian

YOUNG ELEMENTARY

Kyene Harris

GRADE: 5th

PARENTS: Krece and Stefanie Harris

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Raising and riding horses, practicing for rodeo events and plans to begin competing soon

“Kyene Harris is hands-down a wonderful person and student. She has the kindest heart, and it shows through in every avenue of her life. She is responsible, genuine and compassionate. Kyene is so deserving of this recognition!” – Principal Stephanie Quarles

MCCARROLL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Hayden Copen

GRADE: 8th

PARENTS: Robert and Jamie Copen

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: All sports, working on automobiles and building houses with his dad

“Hayden was selected as McCarroll Middle School student of the month because of his strong work ethic and his commitment to helping others. This summer Hayden spent many hours volunteering for Decatur Cares. Hayden exemplifies what it means to be a Decatur Eagle. We are proud to have his caring attitude and selfless service at McCarroll Middle School.” – Principal Dewayne Tamplen

HIGH SCHOOL

Brianna Crooks

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Karen Crooks and Jim Crooks

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: National Honor Society, varsity softball and volunteering at The Met Church

“Brianna has done an outstanding job organizing and leading the student spirit section over the past few years. She has worked hard to improve school spirit, and we appreciate the great job she has done!” – Principal Jeff Russell