Decatur ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 30, 2016

CARSON ELEMENTARY

Eduardo Inguanzo Martinez

GRADE: 5

PARENTS: Renato Inguanzo and Elvia Martinez Vargas

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

ACTIVITIES: Reading, running and sports – soccer and baseball

“Eduardo is a part of our fifth grade leadership team at Carson Elementary and exhibits good character, leads in AR reading points and excels in academics. His teachers have wonderful things to say about him. They say he is a self-learner, naturally curious, asks probing questions and keeps them on their toes. We are proud to have Eduardo represent Carson Elementary.” – Principal Lee Ann Farris

RANN ELEMENTARY

Wyatt Dunn

GRADE: 1

PARENTS: Jason and Amy Dunn

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: He loves to play football and catch with his older brother, duck hunt with his dad, play catch with his twin sister because its her first year of softball and sometimes he helps his mom with cooking taco soup.

“Wyatt Dunn was chosen as the Spotlight Student for several reasons. He is an extremely hard worker and tries his best no matter what it is he is doing. He puts 100 percent effort into his school work, as well as working hard in sports. He is also compassionate and thinks of others oftentimes before himself. He is a leader, and students look to Wyatt for help or advice. He inspires his teacher to work harder every day, and the classroom is a better place to be because of him. Wyatt has a bright shinning future ahead of him.” – Principal Melonie Christian

YOUNG ELEMENTARY

Kynslee Knight

GRADE: 1

PARENTS: David and Bridget Knight

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

ACTIVITIES: Reading and playing soccer

“Kynslee always works hard and does her best. She is kindhearted and loves to help others. She exemplifies the character of a Decatur Eagle!” – Principal Stephanie Quarles

MCCARROLL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Maria Lopez Vgarte

GRADE: 6

PARENTS: Bertin Lopez and Maribelda Vgarte

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Reading and doing things for her math class

“From the first day of school, Maria has put a smile on my face. She is so happy to be here every day. Her positivity is contagious. She is one very special student, and we are so glad to have her at McCarroll!” – Principal Dewayne Tamplen

HIGH SCHOOL

Terry Lee Hogan

GRADE: 12

PARENTS: Chris and Rhonda Hogan

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Football

“Terry Lee is a hard worker and loyal to his school and teammates. He is very dependable, can always be counted on to get the job done and goes above and beyond in everything he does. Students like Terry Lee are who make our job so enjoyable!” – Principal Jeff Russell