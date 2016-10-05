Culinary class prepares students for future career

New opportunities are brewing at Decatur High School.

Culinary arts is being offered for the first time, enabling students to learn skills that could lead to them running their own kitchen one day. The program is part of the hospitality and tourism pathway offered under the business and industry endorsement.

Teacher Kelly Eaton said the first six weeks of the class has been focused on safety and sanitation, and the students have already taken an exam for a national sanitation certification.

“I’m very proud to say we have 87 kids in culinary arts and 100 percent have passed the food handlers certificate, so as of this six weeks, we have 87 more people who can work in a restaurant or handle food,” she said.

Eaton said she even took the certification test herself, “because I want to practice what I’m teaching,” she said.

Much study and preparation is required before the students can begin cooking. During the first six weeks, students learned how to use the various kitchen equipment. They also learned to perform several different cuts, such as julienne, rondelle and dice as well as measuring techniques.

This week students are scheduled to begin cooking, and they’ll start with seasonal treats.

“We are about to start the bake shop and do cookies and quick breads and pies,” Eaton said. “I chose to go ahead and move into the bake shop with the holidays coming. I thought it would be fun to go ahead and hit some of those things that they can use.”

In addition to learning their way around a kitchen, the course also teaches students skills that could be used for a future career in the food service industry.

“We talk about marketing, how a kitchen is set up in the food service operation, history, current trends, the actual work stations and how to enter the workforce – even preparing your resum and how you would find your job,” she said.

Eaton knows not everyone in the class will go on to a career in the food industry, but she wants to teach skills that all students can use on a daily basis.

Next year the school plans to add an introduction-level class as well as an advanced class. Eaton said the advanced class would be an hour-and-a-half compared to the current 45-minute class, which will allow for teaching a wider variety of culinary arts such as baking yeast breads or cake decorating.

Eaton said she’s enjoyed seeing students take what they’ve learned already and apply it at home.

“It’s fun for them to tell me things that they’ve done,” she said. “We talked about a recipe, and one student went home and made it that night and came back with a picture.”

Culinary arts is one of several pathways available to students in five different endorsements: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), public services, business and industry, arts and humanities and multidisciplinary.

Students are now required by the state to select an endorsement based on their future career goals to help determine which classes they should take to meet graduation requirements.