Chico ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, September 28, 2016

CHICO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Addyson Sides

4th Grade

PARENTS: Dusty and Brandi Sides

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Softball

“Addyson is a delight to have in class because she always pays attention, and she is a great role model for her peers.” – Teacher Bre Cox

“Addyson has an infectious smile and comes in every day sharing it!” – Principal Karen Decker

CHICO MIDDLE SCHOOL

Drake Moody

8th Grade

PARENT: Ashlee Boden

FAVORITE SUBJECT: History

ACTIVITIES: Student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, football, basketball, track, band

“Drake is an industrious, outgoing young man who is involved in a multitude of school activities. He also consistently achieves success in the classroom and leverages his innate leadership abilities in a way that positively influences Chico Middle School.” – Science teacher David Smith

CHICO HIGH SCHOOL

Whitney Renfro

12th Grade

PARENTS: Troyce and Becky Renfro

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Pre-calculus

ACTIVITIES: Cheerleading, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, cross country, basketball, National Honor Society, track, golf, mission work, class president

“Whitney Jo is an exemplar of a conscientious, thorough and supportive student and friend. She can always be counted upon to perform every task to the best of her ability. She often sets her own bar higher than others would set for her. If anyone, teachers or students alike, ever need assistance, we know that Whitney will joyfully aid in the situation. Whitney’s integrity shines bright.” – Principal Randy Brawner