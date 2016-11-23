Chico ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 23, 2016

CHICO MIDDLE SCHOOL
Emily McDaniel
GRADE: 8th
PARENTS: Carl and Lisa McDaniel
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Art
ACTIVITIES: One act play, volleyball, basketball, cheerleading, student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes
“Emily is one of the sweetest, most dependable girls in the school. She is involved in everything and excels at all of it. You never see her without a smile on her face.” – one act play director Janet Morris
CHICO HIGH SCHOOL
Kiley Marburger
GRADE: 12th
PARENTS: Michael Marburger and Kim Marburger
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math
ACTIVITIES: Cheerleading, volleyball, basketball and softball
“Kiley is always the most upbeat person in the room. Not only is she a hard worker, but Kiley is also very caring. She can always be counted upon to happily help her peers and cheer her teammates on. There is no doubt that Kiley has a bright future ahead of her.” – Principal Randy Brawner