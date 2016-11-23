Chico ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 23, 2016

CHICO MIDDLE SCHOOL

Emily McDaniel

GRADE: 8th

PARENTS: Carl and Lisa McDaniel

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Art

ACTIVITIES: One act play, volleyball, basketball, cheerleading, student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes

“Emily is one of the sweetest, most dependable girls in the school. She is involved in everything and excels at all of it. You never see her without a smile on her face.” – one act play director Janet Morris

CHICO HIGH SCHOOL

Kiley Marburger

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Michael Marburger and Kim Marburger

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Cheerleading, volleyball, basketball and softball

“Kiley is always the most upbeat person in the room. Not only is she a hard worker, but Kiley is also very caring. She can always be counted upon to happily help her peers and cheer her teammates on. There is no doubt that Kiley has a bright future ahead of her.” – Principal Randy Brawner