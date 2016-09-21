Bridgeport ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Bridgeport Intermediate School

TRACE MARLETT

GRADE: 3rd

PARENTS: Jamie and Shawna Marlett

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

ACTIVITIES: Trace’s hobbies include baseball, football, basketball, reading (especially “Pete the Cat”) and sleeping. He loves to go to the beach and play outside with his brothers.

“Trace is a sweet, happy student who always has a smile on his face. He is a great helper in the classroom and is a friend to his classmates. In class he works hard and has a terrific attitude. He is a TCU fan and hopes to attend when he graduates.” – Principal Rita Lemoine

Bridgeport Middle School

LOGAN WALSH

GRADE: 8th

PARENTS: Paul and Kala Walsh

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

ACTIVITIES: Volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, cheerleading, student council, FCA huddle leader, BMS student-mentor, theater arts

“Logan is a special young lady that comes to school every day with a big smile and a kind heart. Logan is involved in multiple areas of campus leadership including FCA, student council, athletics, cheerleading and theater arts. She also serves as a mentor to sixth-grade students. Logan’s hard work, positive attitude and kind spirit help make BMS a better place every day. I can’t say enough great things about her!” – Principal Travis Whisenant

Bridgeport High School

JACOB TIBBELS

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Jason and Staci Tibbels

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Calculus

ACTIVITIES: Basketball, referee for NTBOA, TAFE, Ready Set Teach, member of Emerge Youth at Crossroads Church

“Jacob is always a polite and positive role model at BHS. He is always one that supports the school and shows school spirit at BHS events. He is currently a Ready Set Teach intern and volunteers his time at other campuses. Jacob is a very well-rounded young man and has a bright future ahead of him.” – Principal Jaime Sturdivant