Bridgeport ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Bridgeport Intermediate School
TRACE MARLETT
GRADE: 3rd
PARENTS: Jamie and Shawna Marlett
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading
ACTIVITIES: Trace’s hobbies include baseball, football, basketball, reading (especially “Pete the Cat”) and sleeping. He loves to go to the beach and play outside with his brothers.
“Trace is a sweet, happy student who always has a smile on his face. He is a great helper in the classroom and is a friend to his classmates. In class he works hard and has a terrific attitude. He is a TCU fan and hopes to attend when he graduates.” – Principal Rita Lemoine
Bridgeport Middle School
LOGAN WALSH
GRADE: 8th
PARENTS: Paul and Kala Walsh
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, cheerleading, student council, FCA huddle leader, BMS student-mentor, theater arts
“Logan is a special young lady that comes to school every day with a big smile and a kind heart. Logan is involved in multiple areas of campus leadership including FCA, student council, athletics, cheerleading and theater arts. She also serves as a mentor to sixth-grade students. Logan’s hard work, positive attitude and kind spirit help make BMS a better place every day. I can’t say enough great things about her!” – Principal Travis Whisenant
Bridgeport High School
JACOB TIBBELS
GRADE: 12th
PARENTS: Jason and Staci Tibbels
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Calculus
ACTIVITIES: Basketball, referee for NTBOA, TAFE, Ready Set Teach, member of Emerge Youth at Crossroads Church
“Jacob is always a polite and positive role model at BHS. He is always one that supports the school and shows school spirit at BHS events. He is currently a Ready Set Teach intern and volunteers his time at other campuses. Jacob is a very well-rounded young man and has a bright future ahead of him.” – Principal Jaime Sturdivant