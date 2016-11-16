Bridgeport ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 16, 2016

BRIDGEPORT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Devin Smith

GRADE: 2nd

PARENT: Audra Stack

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

ACTIVITIES: Playing with Legos, going to the park

“Devin has made enormous progress this year! He is working so hard and does his very best every single day. We are so proud of the great strides he has made, especially with his reading!” – Principal Martha Bock

BRIDGEPORT INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Citlali Juarez

GRADE: 4th

PARENTS: Vidal Juarez and Lorihelens Rangel

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies, because it is about history and explorers like Christopher Columbus.

ACTIVITIES: Playing at her neighbor’s house, visiting faraway places, baking cakes and cupcakes. She wants to be a baker when she grows up, and her favorite holiday is Christmas.

“Citlali is a very hardworking, responsible student. She is always ready to learn and likes to participate in class. She has a positive attitude and is willing to help others.” – Principal Rita Lemoine

BRIDGEPORT MIDDLE SCHOOL

Shande Contreras

GRADE: 6th

PARENTS: Amanda and Marcos Contreras

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Outdoor adventures

ACTIVITIES: Shande is in the band at BMS and plays saxophone. He enjoys listening to and playing music. He is active with church activities at the Temple of Celebration in Decatur. When he is away from school he enjoys hanging out with friends and having fun.

“Our sixth grade teachers enthusiastically identified Shande as a student who would be an outstanding representative of our campus. He is active in band and his outdoor adventures class. His teachers praise him for his engaging personality and kind, sweet disposition toward everyone he meets at BMS. We are thrilled to have him represent our campus!” – Principal Travis Whisenant

BRIDGEPORT HIGH SCHOOL

Ashton VanHoose

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Matt and Julie VanHoose

FAVORITE SUBJECT: History

ACTIVITIES: Varsity mascot, National Honor Society president, youth group at First Baptist Church, student council, varsity softball

“Ashton always has a smile on her face. She is such a positive role model for the students at BHS. After Ashton graduates she plans on attending Texas Tech University. I have no doubt that Ashton will make a positive impact on anyone she meets. She is goal-oriented and focused. She is a top student with her grades and also with her character. She is a blessing to our campus.” – Principal Jaime Sturdivant