Boyd ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Boyd Elementary School

ARIA WILLIAMS

GRADE: 3rd

PARENTS: Benjamin and Amanda Williams

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading

ACTIVITIES: Aria enjoys crafts and board games. She also loves to bake, play with her little sister, and she especially loves to play basketball.

“Aria is such a sweet, caring, young lady. She is always a great friend to everyone in class and loves to help whenever she can.” – Principal Anke Bracey

Boyd Intermediate School

CHRISTIAN MASTERS

GRADE: 6th

PARENT: Nisa Knowles

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science – “I like to see the reaction when we mix the chemicals.”

ACTIVITIES: Plays baseball, video games (especially Minecraft) and attends Aurora Baptist Church

“Christian is always respectful to adults and students. He loves to learn and share his ideas and knowledge in class. Christian is an excellent example to everyone of a good citizen as he shows his strong morals, good choices and heart of gold with a desire to help others.” – sixth-grade science teacher Stephanie Calkins

Boyd Middle School

MACIE TROXELL

GRADE: 7th

PARENTS: Tim and Cheryl Troxell

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Math and science

ACTIVITIES: Cheer and volleyball

“Macie is a leader on the court and in the classroom. She works hard to be successful in anything she does, big or small. She attended the National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore Stem over the summer and was recognized for her achievement. We are glad to have her at Boyd Middle School because we know her high expectations will motivate her friends and classmates.” – Principal James McDonald

Boyd High School

SHANE ROBERTS WRIGHT

GRADE: 12th

PARENTS: Eric and Jessica Roberts

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Technology

ACTIVITIES: Problem solving, programming computers and helping people with technology

“Shane Roberts goes above and beyond to pursue outside education opportunities in tech. He leads the district’s SWAT (Student Wanting Advanced Technology) team by helping students, teachers and administrators to integrate technology into the classroom. He always offers to help teachers with tech issues and always has a smile on his face.” – Principal Barbara Stice