Boyd ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 9, 2016

BOYD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Kendall Craig

GRADE: 2nd

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: Reading and math

ACTIVITIES: Riding horses

“Caylee is an exceptional young lady. She has a great, never-give-up attitude. Caylee takes on every challenge with a smile and perseverance. Boyd Elementary is lucky to have a wonderful student like Caylee Craig.” – Principal Anke Bracey

BOYD INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL

Tyler Boyd

GRADE: 5th

PARENTS: Randy Boyd and Lindsey Floodstrom

FAVORITE SUBJECT: “My favorite subject is math because I like having challenging questions, but my favorite teacher is Mrs. Estes because she is really nice and she always helps us out a lot.” – Tyler

ACTIVITIES: Riding his bicycle around the neighborhood and challenging his friends at racing.

“Tyler is such a hardworking young man. Every day he comes into class ready and excited to learn. Tyler also shows great compassion to his peers and always tries to help others. It’s a privilege to be Tyler’s teacher, and he is an absolute pleasure to have in my class.” – Teacher Sheryll Estes

BOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL

Destini Chafer

GRADE: 8th

PARENT: Kecia Elliott

FAVORITE SUBJECT: English

ACTIVITIES: Volleyball and basketball

“Destini is a very thoughtful and conscientious young lady who does very well, both in the classroom and on the court.” – Principal James McDonald

BOYD HIGH SCHOOL

Ava Brooks

GRADE: 9th

PARENTS: Sara and Ken Brooks

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: English, principles of human services, biology

ACTIVITIES: FCCLA secretary, One Act Play, UIL, yearbook, Justin’s Dog Rescue Volunteer and Club House for Special Needs Volunteer. She really likes kids and babysits her brother a lot.

“Ava has a very giving and caring heart. She has participated in every philanthropy event available at Boyd High School this year, including the Boyd Color Run and Elementary Fall Fest. She is a high academic achiever and goes out of her way to be a friend to those in need.” – Principal Barbara Stice