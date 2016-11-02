Alvord ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, November 2, 2016

ALVORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Logan Harrell
GRADE: 5th
PARENTS: Graham and Cassandra Carr
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
ACTIVITIES: Drawing and playing football
“Logan is always willing to lend a helping hand. He is a great student with wonderful manners.” – Principal Bridget Williams
ALVORD MIDDLE SCHOOL
Katie Slaten
GRADE: 7th
PARENTS: Carter and Jody Slaten
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Reading
ACTIVITIES: Baking (State Fair multiple award winner), 4-H photography, basketball, volleyball and Alvord Methodist Church youth group
“I have never seen Katie when she was not smiling, upbeat and willing to help others. She is involved in many activities in and out of school. Katie brings sunshine whereever she goes and is a blessing to those that know her.” – Library Aide Kaye Sharp
ALVORD HIGH SCHOOL
Carson Hering
GRADE: 12th
PARENTS: Ken and Cathy Hering
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science (Destination Imagination)
ACTIVITIES: Basketball and FCCLA
“Carson is a great student leader. He has been instrumental this year by being the “Voice of Alvord” at our spirit pep rallies, Lady Bulldog volleyball games and the morning announcements. Carson plans to attend college at Weatherford initially and then Howard Payne University to continue the family tradition. Carson is not exactly sure what he will do after graduation, but he would like to impact others by being a teacher and coach. Either way, Carson will be successful at anything he plans to do.” – Principal Rhett King