Alvord ISD Student Spotlights for Wednesday, December 28, 2016

ALVORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Kathryn Mattix

GRADE: 5th

PARENTS: Mark and Elana Mattix

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math

ACTIVITIES: Reading

“Kathryn always comes to class ready to learn and has a great attitude and wonderful work ethic.” – Principal Bridget Williams

ALVORD MIDDLE SCHOOL

Declan McDaniel

GRADE: 6th

PARENTS: Matt and Valerie McDaniel

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Social studies

ACTIVITIES: Baseball, basketball, UIL academic team

“Declan was selected as student of the month because he is an excellent example of what we strive for daily at Alvord Middle School. He comes to school ready to learn and is always willing to help out his classmates. He leads by example, and his positive attitude is contagious. He is kind and always has a smile to share. There isn’t a day that goes by that he doesn’t ask me how my day is going. We are proud to have a student like Declan at Alvord Middle School.” – Laura Rhine, sixth grade social studies teacher

ALVORD HIGH SCHOOL

Anna Snow

GRADE: 11th

PARENT: Bryan Snow

FAVORITE SUBJECTS: History and science

ACTIVITIES: Rodeo, riding and working with horses

“I chose Anna because she is one of the most honest individuals I know. When I ask, I can always count on her for straight-forward answers to my questions. Anna works hard at school, especially in history class. I find it impressive that she has a way with working and understanding horses. I guess you can say she is the quintessential ‘equine whisperer.’ It is a pleasure to have Anna as a student at Alvord High School.” – Principal Rhett King