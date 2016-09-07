Aiming for new skills; Archery program starts second year

An armed horde of more than 50 students will take over the old Alvord Middle School gym this month.

Now in its second year, the Alvord Archery Club is set to resume practices. Interest in the program, which consists of both high school and middle school students, has steadily compounded since its inception, coach Sharon Sackett said.

“It doesn’t cost a lot,” she said. “This is for those that don’t want to do football or don’t want to show. This is perfect for them.”

Sackett teaches an ag class at both schools, and the curriculum includes a two-week archery section. The introduction in class has led many students to join the club.

“After we do the FFA unit, we’ll move on to archery,” she said. “I’ll spend about three days making sure they’ve got their technique correct and know all the rules. Then we’ll go to the old middle school where I’ve got the curtain hung up.”

The students have to practice at the old school because a PE class has reserved the regular middle school gym during that class period. The club faces a similar issue, with members juggling other sports and responsibilities.

“It’d be great if I had a room for practice, but you’ve got to start somewhere,” she said. “And maybe eventually we can get a time set aside for archery club practice [in the regular gym] at least two nights a week for an hour.”

Sackett said students wanting to test their skills have the option to attend area archery competitions hosted by The National Archery in the Schools Program. According to the NASP website, competitors are required to use a standard, unsighted compound bow with a universal draw length.

Sackett said she used money from local sponsors to purchase the competition bows and other equipment for the class and club.

Ranked Texas students are eligible for $5,000 scholarships, and those who top the results at the national tournament in Kentucky could earn up to $30,000. Qualifying meets are scheduled for January.

“It’s also really great for them because they’ve got an opportunity to get a scholarship and go to college,” she said.