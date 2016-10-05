Published Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Tags: Springtown

Zechariah Daniel “Zac” Webb, 33, of Springtown, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2016, in a Fort Worth hospital after a brief illness.

Funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Springtown Church of Christ. Burial will be at Jaybird Cemetery.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Biggers Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Zac was born April 19, 1983, in Fort Worth. He was a 2001 graduate of Springtown High School, where he was an outstanding athlete, qualifying for the UIL state track meet as a senior in the 400 meter run. He still holds the school record in that event and had continued to train as a crossfit athlete.

A man of strong Christian faith, Zac was baptized at the Briar Church of Christ as a teenager and was a faithful member of the Springtown Church of Christ.

He graduated in 2006 from the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 146 apprentice school in Fort Worth, as a journeyman pipefitter and welder. He was named Apprentice of the Year during his training and was also a master plumber, a licensed welding inspector and held a mechanical license.

He was a partner and worked as a project manager for Dildy and Associates at one of their largest locations, overseeing new construction at Miller Brewing. He also taught welding in the union’s apprenticeship program.

He was widely respected in his profession for his ability and integrity.

Zac married Lindsey Anderson Aug. 30, 2008, in San Antonio and was an excellent husband, provider and partner.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bo and Helen Webb of Springtown.

Zac is survived by his wife; and their children, Laine, Reagan and Everett, all of Springtown.

Other survivors include his parents, Danny and Cindy Webb of Springtown; sister Dusty Crafton and husband, James, of Boyd; brother Nick Webb and wife, Kate, of Springtown; grandparents Sam and Sue Winkler of Bowie; nephews and nieces Gemma, Eli, Asa and Latham Webb and Knox and Hayes Moses; parents-in-law Paul and Janis Anderson of The Woodlands; sister-in-law Julie Moses and husband, Kevin, of Boerne; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.