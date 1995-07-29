Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Crafton

William “Bill” Parkinson Jr., 68, of Crafton, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, in Cisco.

Service was Aug. 13 in Llano with burial at Llano City Cemetery.

Bill was born April 4, 1948, in Llano to William E. and Dovie Marie Parkinson. He was known as “Sonny” to his family and “Little Bill” to his close friends.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Vietnam. He was an auto mechanic who loved working at home in his own shop.

He married Pamela Jo Burton July 29, 1995.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Parkinson; his father; his mother; stepfather Donald P. Watts; father-in-law Clarence E. Burton; mother-in-law Edith M. Burton; and brothers-in-law Charles “Butch” Burton, Michael E. Burton and Rick L. Burton.

He is survived by his children, Michael E. Parkinson of Lawton, Okla., Christine M. Hammond and husband, Billy, of Defuniak Springs, Fla., and Stacey L. Sulio and husband, Richard, of Lawton, Okla.; sister Dorothy “Dottie” Eudy and husband, Bill, of Cisco; sisters-in-law Sheila Snow and husband, Tom, of Hamilton Square, N.J., Cheryl Alvey of Sullivan, Mo., Sandra Underwood of Northlake and Suzanne Carson of Palm Bay, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.