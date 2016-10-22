Published Saturday, October 22, 2016



Wanda LaNelle Kirkland, 76, of Hot Springs, Ark., died Monday, Oct. 17, 2016.

Funeral was Oct. 20 at the First Baptist Church in Waurika, Okla., with the Rev. Palmer Bowers officiating. Burial followed at Waurika Cemetery under the direction of Dudley Funeral Home in Waurika.

Pallbearers were Kolby Hoff, Klayton Hoff, Kirkland Hoff, James Daniel, Cody Daniel and Daniel Lujan. Honorary pallbearers were Jason Gee, Brianne Pettiet, Logan Gomillion, Monte Pettiet, Kevin Huffman and Jimmy Ball.

LaNelle was born Oct. 13, 1940, in Portales, N.M., to Elmer Christopher and Alma Cleo (Oliver) Lynch. She met and married Burl Kirkland in Olney Dec. 25, 1958. Together they raised four daughters. LaNelle was active in all areas of her daughters’ lives, serving as Campfire leader, softball coach and Sunday school teacher. She made sure her home was filled with love, laughter and joy.

LaNelle was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hot Springs. She was small in stature, but was a big presence. She was smart, sassy, classy and confident, all rolled into a beautiful bundle of energy.

LaNelle was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Robert Wayne and Edgar Ray Lynch; sister Bessie Ruth Lynch; and grandchild Jurni Flickinger.

She is survived by her husband; daughters Trena Wright and Twila Gomillion, both of Wichita Falls, Tracey Ball of Runaway Bay and Tara Pettiet of Hot Springs; brother Ronnie Lynch; sisters Nancy Kaye Peterson and Alma Joe Gandy; 10 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the First Baptist Church of Waurika.