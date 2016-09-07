Published Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Tags: Bridgeport

Virginia T. Silver, 92, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016, in Graham.

Graveside service is 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas with the Rev. Sam Caldwell officiating.

Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

Virginia was born Nov. 28, 1923, in Aurora, Colo., to Roy and Ester (Larson) Ferguson. She married Donald E. Silver in 1949 in Colorado. Virginia was a children’s Sunday school teacher and a member of the United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the historical society and the Bridgeport Museum. She was a retired bookkeeper.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Saylor and husband, Tommy, of Graham; daughter Elaine Sublett of San Angelo; grandson Michael Saylor of Longmont, Colo.; nephew Dale Aagesen of Uma, Colo.; and other family members and friends.